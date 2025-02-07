The field is set for the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest. Damian Lillard will try to join entry into an exclusive club and become only the third man to win the event in three consecutive years (Larry Bird and Craig Hodges). He is not the only All-Star headlining the competition, though, as Jalen Brunson, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham and Tyler Herro all seek to win their first long-range crown, per the NBA Communications X account.

Beyond the big names, all of whom attempt at least 5.8 3-pointers per game, there are some lesser-known pure shooters who can still dazzle the Chase Center on Saturday, Feb. 15. Former winner and local favorite Buddy Hield is looking to etch his name in All-Star Weekend history once more. Cam Johnson, who is enjoying the best year of his career (19.3 points while shooting 41.7 percent from distance), is a dark horse to bring home the hardware.

One cannot forget about Norman Powell, either. The Los Angeles Clippers guard will have a chip on his shoulder after being omitted from the NBA All-Star Games. He joins Garland as being the only two participants who rank in the top-15 in both 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made. No competitor is more accurate than Powell from deep this season (43.1 percent).

Will the NBA 3-Point Contest deliver in the Bay?

These eight men make up a highly formidable group that is poised to put on a fun show in San Francisco. Some will argue that Cade Cunningham is not incredibly qualified, given his modest 35.4 percent shooting from 3-point land, but the NBA likely wants to showcase the rising Detroit Pistons talent in front of a big audience. He could eventually serve as one of the league's flag bearers.

Overall, the stage is set for a thrilling battle. While people criticize the lack of star power in the Slam Dunk Contest, upper echelon players like Damian Lillard continue to line up from beyond the arc year after year. People usually know what they are going to get from the 3-Point Contest, which is a consistently a solid product. Hopefully, the 2025 iteration will be no different.