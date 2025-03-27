Several Brooklyn Nets prospects could receive expanded opportunities as the team angles for a top draft pick to close the season. Former first-round pick Dariq Whitehead is the most notable of the group.

Whitehead has spent most of this season in the G League with the Long Island Nets. However, Brooklyn called him up for Wednesday's Toronto Raptors matchup. The 20-year-old played 25 minutes during a 116-86 loss, posting nine points, two rebounds and one assist on 3-of-9 shooting from three.

Following the game, Jordi Fernandez outlined the coaching staff's expectations for Whitehead during his NBA call-up.

“The rookies, the young guys, it’s more about habits and learning how to be a pro. The day-to-day work ethic and knowing the schemes and knowing personnel and studying the game,” the head coach said. “It’s a process for him. He’s gotta buy into all these things. He shows up and works. And now, when he has these minutes, he has to take advantage of them. So learning all that is extremely important.

It’s not just about shooting threes. He can do that very well, but also it’s not getting lost on the weakside defensive, and so on and so forth. We’ll definitely watch film with him, encouraging him to be one percent better next game. That’s what we have. We have this stretch of nine games where the process doesn’t stop, being positive doesn’t stop, working doesn’t stop.”

Whitehead was a top-three recruit in the Class of 2022 but has undergone three lower leg surgeries in the last two and a half years. The Nets took a chance on his upside with the No. 22 pick in the 2023 draft.

Dariq Whitehead preparing for extended opportunity with Nets to close season

After missing most of his rookie season, Dariq Whitehead told ClutchPoints in December that he and his agent emphasized to Brooklyn's front office that he wanted to remain in the G League to maximize his game reps. The New Jersey native has made 29 appearances with Long Island this season, averaging 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 38/34/71 shooting splits in 28.0 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-6 wing/shooting guard is ready for an extended NBA opportunity to close the season.

“Right now, it’s more so [playing] a role that I understand I have to do, which is make shots and defend,” he said of the coaching staff's expectations for him during his NBA minutes. “And then I’ll get a larger opportunity from there. Right now, I’m just trying to make sure I perfect that role before I’ll be able to gain a larger role, hopefully. If that’s next year or whatever it may be. So just showing that I can do the things they want me to do, so that eventually leads to more in the future.”

After pivoting to a rebuild this summer, general manager Sean Marks and Fernandez have said they are “looking for the next Nets.” Whether or not Whitehead will be part of Brooklyn's long-term equation remains to be seen. However, an entire season of healthy basketball is a significant step for the former high school phenom.

Another offseason of strength training and skill work will be critical for Whitehead to regain his form. But Brooklyn's final nine games could give fans an extended look at his skillset for the first time since the team drafted him.

“Just competing every day,” Whitehead said of his mindset during his NBA call-up. “I mean, growing up you always were the best player wherever you played and you always were the most talented. And now in the NBA, you got guys who are just as [good] if not better than you are. For me, it’s more so, I’ve been hurt for two years, just coming back and learning to compete every day. Have that edge, have that fire. I’m not injured no more. I don’t have any more injuries. So, just coming in and giving it my all and not taking any plays off.”