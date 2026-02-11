Several Brooklyn Nets starters landed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's tank matchup with the Indiana Pacers. The Nets ruled out Michael Porter Jr. for the second straight game due to right knee tendinitis. Meanwhile, Nic Claxton is questionable due to right hip soreness, while Noah Clowney is probable due to a left ankle sprain.

Porter missed Monday's 123-115 win over the Chicago Bulls due to his knee ailment. While he suffered a minor MCL sprain in the same knee last month, Jordi Fernandez said his tendinitis is unrelated.

“It’s the same knee, but it’s unrelated. Tendonitis is something that athletes deal with in different parts of the body,” the coach said. “It’s gonna be good for him to take this game, see how he feels and get him back feeling great… Nothing to be concerned about. A lot of guys deal with tendonitis, but I think it’s good that Mike can focus on his body now.”

Jordi Fernandez said Michael Porter Jr.'s tendonitis is in the same knee that he suffered his MCL sprain but is unrelated: "Tendonitis is something that athletes deal with in different parts of the body. It's gonna be good for him to take this game, see how he feels and get him…

Claxton was not on Brooklyn's initial status report before the team downgraded him to questionable. Clowney made it through the last game with no evident ankle issue.

The Nets have fallen to fifth in the draft lottery standings following two straight wins. Wednesday's matchup will have significant implications for the NBA's tank race.

The Nets will face a Pacers team on the second night of a back-to-back following an upset win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Brooklyn enters the game two games behind Indiana for second place in the draft lottery standings. A loss on Wednesday would bring them within a game of the top three spots.

The Pacers played most of their rotation during their win over the Knicks. Given their proximity to the Nets in the lottery standings and their first-round pick being owed top-four protected to the Los Angeles Clippers, they're likely to rest numerous players on Wednesday.