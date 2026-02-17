The Brooklyn Nets have their sights set on a top pick in a loaded 2026 NBA draft. While four prospects — Darryn Peterson, A.J. Dybansta, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson — have separated themselves as the cream of the crop, Brooklyn's most likely landing spot is currently outside of the top four.

Luckily for them, this year's lottery is regarded as one of the deepest in recent memory. The Nets reportedly have interest in a breakout freshman point guard projected to land just outside of the top four.

“From what I've heard around the league, a name that I think is really important to monitor for Nets fans is Kingston Flemings from Houston. That is a name that I've heard the Nets are interested in,” draft analyst Corey Tulaba said on The Locked On Nets podcast. “He's been incredible this year. He was kind of unheralded, and he was also going to a veteran Houston Cougars team. So it was like, is he going to play? Or is he going to be a sophomore guy? And he's just blown the doors off [this season].”

Flemings, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Virginia, is the fifth-ranked prospect on ESPN's latest big board. The 19-year-old is a dynamic athlete who consistently puts pressure on the paint and has been solid as a jump shooter, finisher and passer.

Nets showing interest in Houston star freshman Kingston Flemings

The Houston guard has averaged 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals on .497/.388/.840 shooting splits across 26 appearances. Flemings recently scored 42 points on 15-of-26 shooting with six assists and two turnovers during a 69-65 loss to 12th-ranked Texas Tech.

Tulaba, who correctly mocked Egor Demin to the Nets at No. 8 in last year's draft, marveled at Flemings' physical tools.

“His athleticism is crazy. Stylistically, he reminds me of what if Derrick Rose wasn't built like a football player and jumped like an Olympic gymnast? He's still crazy athletic, but that's kind of his playstyle. His first step is insane,” he said.

Most impressively, Flemings ranks ninth in the nation with a 13.0 box plus-minus, according to Basketball Reference. He's one of five freshmen this season with a BPM of 13 or higher, alongside Boozer, Wilson, Keaton Wagler and Allen Graves.

Before this season, only 11 freshmen since 2010-11 had posted a BPM of 13 or higher. Nine of them went on to be top-three picks in the draft.

Some Nets fans may sneer at the idea of selecting another point guard after drafting three in the first round of the 2025 draft. However, Demin (6-foot-8) has played off the ball for most of his rookie season and profiles as a jumbo, playmaking wing. Ben Saraf also boasts above-average size (6-foot-6), which should lend him positional versatility if he can develop an outside shot.

Meanwhile, Nolan Traore has shown encouraging flashes, but nowhere near the level that would preclude Brooklyn from selecting another point guard if he is the best player available.

Flemings is one of several point guard prospects projected to be selected in the top-10, alongside Illinois' Keaton Wagler, Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. and Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr.

“Egor is 6-foot-10, Saraf is 6-foot-7, and Nolan hasn't proven anything close to the point where you don't go BPA,” Tulaba said. “The problem with the point guard thing is that this is an absolutely insane point guard draft. So if you're not in that top four, a lot of the talent [is at that position].”