After nearly reaching the summit last season, the Indiana Pacers are experiencing rock bottom. Without star guard and leader Tyrese Haliburton, the reigning Eastern Conference champions have been struggling mightily this season. The Pacers sport a 14-40 record, the worst-mark in the league. They went from fighting for the Larry O'Brien trophy to fighting for a top seed in the 2026 NBA draft.

Even in their losses, though, the Pacers have remained competitive over the course of the season. They've had multiple games this season where they overcame the odds and upset a top contender in the NBA. The Pacers did that again this Tuesday against the New York Knicks, bringing the team to overtime.

The Pacers' upset bid was completed in overtime after surviving the Knicks' last stand. Indiana earned their opponent's respect, as evidenced by Knicks guard Jalen Brunson's comments after the game.

“I mean, regardless of what the record is, they're great,” Brunson said after the game. “Great coach. They do everything well. They play hard. They played to the last second, so those qualities that they have, they're going to play every single night, regardless of what the record is.”

Losers of four straight games coming into the matchup against the Knicks, the Pacers came out guns blazing against the Knicks. In their rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals, Indiana did what they do best: distribute the wealth. Eight different players scored more than ten points during the game, led by Pascal Siakam's 30 points and Andrew Nembhard's 24 points.

It was a fierce contest between the two teams. There were 39 lead changes throughout the game as both teams battled for supremacy in their game. Despite 40 huge points from Brunson, though, the Knicks were unable to pull away, losing to the last seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers will continue their road trip with a game against the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow. While a playoff appearance seems unlikely at this point, the team continues to fight and get ready for next season.