Brooklyn Nets Nic Claxton suffered a finger injury during Friday's loss to the Boston Celtics and will undergo imaging on Saturday. Claxton briefly exited the 130-126 double overtime loss due to an issue with his right pinky finger. He went to the locker room but later returned.

“It’s sore. I really don’t know. I’ve just got to get X-rays, MRIs. So I don’t know,” Claxton said. “It is sore, though. It was just locking up, so I just put some tape on it. I’ll know more [on Saturday] probably.”

Claxton has looked revitalized this season following an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign. The longest-tenured Net has averaged 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 blocks on 58.4 percent shooting.

His two-way contributions have been integral to the Nets' ability to compete.

The veteran center turned in one of his best performances of the season during Friday's loss. He posted 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks on 8-of-13 shooting. His perimeter defense was the main factor in the Nets holding Jaylen Brown to 9-of-27 shooting.

Claxton has been speculated as a trade target for several teams searching for center help ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.

The Nets will begin a five-game road trip on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. If Claxton misses time, Day'Ron Sharpe will step in as Brooklyn's starting center. Sharpe has continued his steady production this season while backing up Claxton.

The 24-year-old has averaged 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals on 60.3 percent shooting in 18.1 minutes per game.