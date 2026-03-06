The New York Giants are finding ways to save cap space as free agency approaches, and their latest move shows that they are trying to make that goal work. They've recently parted ways with James Hudson and saved around $5 million in cap space doing so, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“The Giants have released veteran OT James Hudson, per [Paul Schwartz]. He started the first two games of the 2025 season before being replaced. Move saves $5.3M in cap space,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Hudson signed with the Giants last offseason on a two-year, $12 million deal that included $6.01 million guaranteed and $4.61 million signing bonus.

He started this past season at left tackle as Andrew Thomas was working his way back from foot surgery that he had the year prior. Though he was looked at as a swing tackle, things just didn't work out for him in that role, the Giants felt it was best they go their separate ways.

The Giants don't have that much cap space to work with, but they should be able to sign some players who could fill out their depth for the season. They recently restructured Devin Singletary's contract, and he'll be back next season to back up Cam Skattebo in the backfield.

The Giants could use some more help on offense, and there's a good chance that they address those holes in the draft. Getting a wide receiver early would be huge, and many are expecting them to be interested in Carnell Tate from Ohio State.