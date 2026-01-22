Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is among the top big men on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline. The Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers are among the teams to register interest in the 26-year-old, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

“A couple of teams that have had some interest. You look at the Indiana Pacers right now, who are actively looking on the market in general to find an upgrade after they lost Myles Turner. You’ve also got the Golden State Warriors, who are looking at various center options across the league as well. And there are other teams looking at Nic as well,” Scotto said on YES Network.

Claxton is having the best offensive season of his career, averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 assists on 58.8 percent shooting. The veteran is one of four centers averaging over 12 points and four assists per game on 50 percent or better, alongside Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and Evan Mobley.

Following a slow start defensively, he helped anchor a Nets unit that ranked first in the league in December.

Could Pacers, Warriors target Nic Claxton in deadline trade?

The Pacers are tanking this season with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined. However, they'll need to replace Myles Turner before next year, when they'll aim to contend in a wide-open Eastern Conference.

Indiana has a bevy of draft picks and several mid-sized contracts to match Claxton's $25.3 million salary in a trade — including Obi Toppin ($14 million), Benedict Mathurin ($9.2 million), Isaiah Jackson ($7.6 million) and Jarace Walker ($6.7 million).

Meanwhile, the Warriors appear unlikely to make a star trade at the deadline following Jimmy Butler's season-ending torn ACL. However, Claxton could offer a cheaper alternative as they aim to remain competitive around Stephen Curry.

Golden State has a glaring need for an upgrade at its center position, which currently features Al Horford, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Nets have been linked to the Warriors in a three-team trade involving Jonathan Kuminga. Golden State could also match Claxton's salary by using Moses Moody ($11.6 million), Buddy Hield ($9.2 million), and Horford ($5.7 million).