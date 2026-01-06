Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe made a strong case for an expanded role during his first extended opportunity of the season. With Nic Claxton sidelined for the last two games due to personal reasons, Sharpe showcased his potential in a starting role.

The fifth-year center averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks on 57.1 percent shooting across the pair of starts. Michael Porter Jr. gave a definitive take about Sharpe following Sunday's win over the Denver Nuggets.

“Day'Day's a beast. He's a starting five in the NBA,” Porter Jr. said. “But we have two starting fives: Clax and him. So, it's good that when Clax is out, you can put Day in there, and there's no drop-off. They both can make passes, they both can finish around the rim, they both rebound, they both defend. Day'Day plays very, very hard, and we needed everything he gave tonight. He's a great locker room guy. I'm very fortunate to be able to play on a team with two big men who are as good as him and Clax.”

Sharpe is coming off a career-best season, after which he signed a two-year, $12 million contract featuring a team option. Despite this, the 24-year-old's minutes have gone down this season while backing up Nic Claxton, who is also enjoying one of the best starts of his career.

Day'Ron Sharpe's emergence raising questions about Nets' center plans

Sharpe has continued to produce when called upon, averaging 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists on a career-high 60.5 percent shooting in 17.3 minutes per game. He's maintaining a positive attitude and attempting to make the most of his limited role.

“I just feel like whenever I get an opportunity, I produce. Regardless of whether I'm playing 13 or 30 or 48 [minutes], I'm just grateful for the opportunity,” Sharpe said when asked by ClutchPoints about his minutes. “A lot of people in the world want this opportunity to play in the NBA. A lot of guys in the NBA are still waiting for their opportunity to play. I was one of those guys, my first two to three years, trying to get an opportunity to crack some minutes. So I just take the opportunity to be grateful for the minutes I do get, regardless of whether they're low or high.”

Sharpe has flashed a well-rounded skill set with Brooklyn's second unit over the last two seasons. He's remained one of the NBA's top rebounders while improving dramatically as a defender. The Nets are allowing 4.8 fewer points per 100 possessions during Sharpe's minutes this season, the highest mark on the team among players who've played over 500 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

Offensively, Sharpe has been highly effective as a passer and finisher. He's assisting on 21.8 percent of his teammates' made field goals during his minutes, the ninth-highest mark among all NBA big men who've played over 500 minutes, and finishing a career-high 79 percent of his attempts at the rim.

Jordi Fernandez credited assistant Juwan Howard for his work with Sharpe and Claxton over the last two seasons.

“Day'Ron is always willing to do the right things… He keeps getting better and growing. I think that the work that Juwan Howard has done with [Nic and Day'Ron] is priceless,” Fernandez said. “Obviously, somebody who's done it at the highest level ever. You just see how these guys keep growing and getting better. And a lot of times, you need a little bit of tough love, sometimes you need support, and I think Juwan has been amazing. Those guys now, you can see how much they've grown and where they're at, and we still think that there's a lot more room to improve.”

With Sharpe and Claxton both producing at a high level, Brooklyn could face a decision at the center position in the near future.

Claxton is under contract for $44 million over the next two seasons. Meanwhile, the Nets have a $6 million team option on Sharpe next season. However, it could benefit them to decline the option and lock in the ascending big man on a long-term extension this summer. While Brooklyn may be comfortable paying both centers, it remains to be seen how long Sharpe will be content to play a backup role.

The Nets could also prefer to trade one of Claxton and Sharpe and find another cost-controlled backup center through the draft. Sean Marks has a successful draft track record at the position, finding Jarrett Allen (No. 22), Claxton (No. 31) and Sharpe (No. 29) with late picks. Both Claxton and Sharpe are expected to generate interest on the trade market leading up to the Feb. 5 deadline.