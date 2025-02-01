Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney will be sidelined through the All-Star break due to a left ankle sprain. The 20-year-old injured the ankle during Monday's 110-96 loss to the Sacramento Kings. He landed on Domantas Sabonis' foot while landing after a rebound attempt.

Clowney remained down for an extended period and needed to be helped to the locker room. He had a walking boot on at Friday's practice. His updated timeline means he will miss at least Brooklyn's next six games.

Clowney has shown promise in spurts during his sophomore campaign after the Nets selected him 21st overall in the 2023 draft. The Alabama product has averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game over 37 appearances. He's been a weapon from beyond the arc, shooting 35.4 percent on 5.6 attempts per game.

Clowney ranks 12th among NBA forwards at 12.0 three-point attempts per 100 possessions. However, he's struggled when run off the three-point line, shooting 42.2 percent on just 2.4 two-point attempts per game.

With several of the Nets' lead ball-handlers sidelined during an extended losing skid, Clowney's offensive efficiency has dipped lately. He's shot 30.6 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three over his last nine games.

After several encouraging defensive performances late last season, Clowney's defensive impact has left much to be desired this year. Opponents are scoring 6.0 more points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor, the worst mark on the Nets and the third-worst among NBA big men to play over 500 minutes.

While he's struggled in several areas, Clowney has room for development as one of the NBA's youngest rotation players. At 20 years and 202 days, he's the league's seventh-youngest player to play over 700 minutes this season.

Monday's injury marks Clowney's second left ankle sprain of the season. He missed seven games after spraining the ankle during a Nov. 24 road win over the Kings. Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford should see expanded roles in Brooklyn's frontcourt during Clowney's absence.