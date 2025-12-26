The San Francisco 49ers have already clinched a playoff spot and enter Week 17 with an 11-4 record. And, the 49ers still have a chance of securing the No. 1 seed in a crowded NFC.

Going into the weekend, the Seattle Seahawks are on top with a 12-3 record, but the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and 49ers all have an 11-4 mark.

As the 49ers are preparing for the playoffs no matter what, one big question is the potential return of defensive star Fred Warner. Warner played just six games and has been out since October, but there is some hope for him returning.

49ers GM John Lynch gave an update on Kittle and Warner on Friday, via Cam Inman.

“49ers John Lynch on KNBR: George Kittle likely a game-time decision Sunday night on if he can rush back from MNF ankle injury to face Bears. Fred Warner excelling at his ankle rehab where 49ers re-examining a potential playoff comeback.”

At the start of December, Matt Barrows of The Athletic gave some percentages for Warner's potential return, with a 16% at the Wild Card round and 44% at the Divisional Round. Lynch also previously expressed caution with Warner's return, but at the end of the day, it will be up to the 49ers star depending on how he feels over the next few weeks.

Right now, it sure seems like there is a chance Warner can return at some point in the postseason, and the 49ers would love to have him back on the field in hopes of making a deep postseason run.