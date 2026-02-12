Quenton Jackson made headlines on Monday for his overtime heroics during the Indiana Pacers' upset win over the New York Knicks. He continued to turn heads during Tuesday's 115-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Jackson threw down an incredible poster dunk over Egor Demin during the second quarter of the come-from-behind victory.

QUENTON JACKSON ELEVATES FOR THE MONSTER ONE-HANDED SLAM ‼️ pic.twitter.com/GL3ESBv0gF — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2026

Jackson's highlight dunk quickly made the rounds on social media. The 27-year-old has been the Pacers' biggest success story amid increased opportunities during an unexpected tanking season.

After brief stints with the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls, Jackson signed a two-way contract with Indiana at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. He saw limited opportunities last season.

However, with Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles tear thrusting the Pacers into a gap year, the former Texas A&M star has broken out in a rotation role this year.

Quenton Jackson continues breakout season during wins over Knicks, Nets

Jackson has averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists on .480/.407/.769 shooting splits in 15.9 minutes per game across 26 appearances with 10 starts.

The 6-foot-4 guard scored 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting during a Feb. 3 loss to the Utah Jazz. He followed that by posting 19 points, seven of which came in overtime, on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from three during Monday's win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Jackson's recent play may have kept him on the bench down the stretch of Tuesday's win over the Nets. The Pacers made no secret of their tanking agenda in Brooklyn, resting Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell. Despite Jackson being a plus-5 in 19 minutes through three quarters, Rick Carlisle did not play him the entire fourth.

Indiana also kept Jarace Walker, who led the team in scoring with 23 points, on the bench for the final six minutes of the game. Kam Jones drained a go-ahead three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to give the Pacers the win.

Jackson is eligible to play one more season on a two-way contract. However, his production could lead the Pacers to convert him to a standard deal in the coming months.