The Indiana Pacers aren't taking any chances during Wednesday's tank matchup vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Following Tuesday's overtime win over the New York Knicks, Rick Carlisle's squad is resting nearly its entire rotation against Brooklyn.

With Tyrese Haliburton, Ivica Zubac and Obi Toppin already sidelined, the Pacers ruled out Pascal Siakam (left hamstring soreness), Andrew Nembhard (low back injury management), Aaron Nesmith (low back soreness) and T.J. McConnell (light hamstring soreness) vs. the Nets. Micah Potter (left ankle sprain) is questionable.

Depending on Potter's status, Indiana will have eight available players on Wednesday: Ben Sheppard, Quenton Jackson, Kam Jones, Jarace Walker, Jay Huff, Kobe Brown, Taelon Peter and Ethan Thompson.

The Nets will be without Michael Porter Jr. (right knee tendinitis), while Nic Claxton (right hip soreness) is doubtful.

The Pacers enter Wednesday's matchup two games ahead of the Nets for second place in the draft lottery standings. Their lengthy injury report will add to concerns about the NBA's tanking problem.

The Washington Wizards similarly rested nearly their entire rotation vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. The Sacramento Kings are doing the same on Wednesday vs. the Jazz. Meanwhile, the Jazz benched their top two players, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., for the entire fourth quarter of their last two games.

Indiana, Washington and Utah each owe their 2026 first-round pick to other teams with protections. The Pacers traded their 2026 first-rounder protected 1-4 and 9-30 to the Los Angeles Clippers for Zubac at the deadline. Meanwhile, the Wizards owe their pick top-8 protected to the Knicks and the Jazz owe their pick top-8 protected to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following Tuesday's win, the Pacers' chance of keeping their first-round pick dropped to 44 percent, according to ESPN.