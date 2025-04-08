The Brooklyn Nets will continue to hold several of their top players out with a chance to lock in their draft lottery odds. Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell, Day'Ron Sharpe and Keon Johnson will miss Tuesday's New Orleans Pelicans matchup at Barclays Center.

The game will mark Cam Johnson's fourth consecutive absence due to a lower back contusion. Russell will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, while Sharpe has missed seven straight due to a knee sprain. Keon Johnson will have the night off for rest.

The Nets are already playing with Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney, who have been shut down for the season due to hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell sidelined as Nets aim to secure lottery position

Following Sunday's loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Nets' magic number to clinch the sixth-best lottery odds is down to one. Brooklyn can clinch the spot with one loss or one Toronto win over the final four games.

Following a two-game win streak that cost them a chance at the fifth lottery spot, the Nets have rolled out lineups of backups and G League call-ups during their last two appearances. Reece Beekman and Drew Timme received their first NBA starts on Sunday alongside Trendon Watford, Ziaire Williams and Keon Johnson. Dariq Whitehead, Tosan Evbuomwan, Maxwell Lewis and Tyson Etienne made up the bench unit.

However, losing to New Orleans will be challenging regardless of who is available. The Pelicans are also jockeying for lottery position. They sit in fourth place in the lottery standings, 1.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, who have lost 11 straight.

After losing Dejounte Murray to a torn Achilles earlier this season, the Pelicans recently shut down Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins and Brandon Boston are also sidelined. Jose Alvarado (right calf soreness) and Kelly Olynyk (left achilles tendonosis) are questionable vs. the Nets.