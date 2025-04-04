Brooklyn Nets fans calling for the team to embrace tanking lineups received their wish on Thursday. Many questioned why it didn't come sooner. Following two straight wins that cost the Nets fifth place in the draft lottery standings, the team held out Cam Johnson, Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson during a 105-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Starting point guard D'Angelo Russell played just 12 minutes, with Brooklyn giving extended playing time to several G League call-ups.

“[The] number [reason] one is to give a look at these younger guys during an important part of the game where you can see how they handle it,” Fernandez said of Russell's limited playing time. “But [D'Angelo] has been dealing with the ankle. And just trying to be smart with that, too. He’s been pretty sore, and I just don’t want to run it through the ground.”

Jordi Fernandez on why D'Angelo Russell played 12 minutes tonight: "Number one is to give a look at these younger guys during an important part of the game where you can see how they handle it. But yeah, he's been dealing with the ankle. Just trying to be smart with that, too."

Russell was on Brooklyn's injury report due to ankle soreness entering the matchup.

Nets bench D'Angelo Russell, give extended minutes to several youngsters

Nic Claxton, Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson were the only regular Nets rotation players to play extended minutes. Maxwell Lewis received his first NBA start, and recent G League call-ups Dariq Whitehead, Drew Timme, Tosan Evbuomwan and Reece Beekman played expanded roles.

Claxton posted a team-high 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting with six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

Whitehead added 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three. The 2023 first-round pick has averaged 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.9 minutes per game over five outings since being called up from the Long Island Nets. He's shot 23-of-52 (44.2 percent) from three but just 3-of-13 (23.1 percent) from two across 15 NBA appearances this season.

“Just do the right things. I’m sure me, as well as the coaching staff, know by now how talented I am offensively. I’m going to make shots,” Whitehead said of his mindset. “For me, it’s just doing the right things and earning the coach’s trust. Being in the right spots on defense, doing the right things. From there, I know everything else is going to take care of itself.”

Dariq Whitehead continues to let it fly with confidence from beyond the arc. 17 PTS | 5-9 3FG Shooting 44% from three in 15 NBA appearances this season.

Tosan Evbuomwan posted 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 6-of-11 shooting in a team-high 30 minutes. The two-way wing has not looked overmatched during his NBA opportunities this season, averaging 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 44/30/75 shooting splits in 23.7 minutes per game over 23 appearances.

Anthony Edwards avoided an early injury scare to lead the Timberwolves with 28 points, five rebounds and three assists on 10-of-15 shooting.

Following the loss, the Nets hold a three-game lead on the Toronto Raptors for sixth place in the draft lottery standings with five remaining. The sixth spot holds a 37.2 percent chance at a top-four pick and a nine percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

Brooklyn remains two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth lottery spot. The 76ers have lost 10 straight games and shut down Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey for the remainder of the season.