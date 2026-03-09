The New Orleans Saints opened their wallet to become big NFL Free Agency spenders Monday. Travis Etienne isn't the only big signing here. The franchise boosted the defense by adding a former Kansas City Chiefs standout safety: Bryan Cook.

New Orleans and Cook agreed to a three-year deal per the NFL Network's team of insiders. Ian Rapoport added how much Cook will earn in guaranteed money.

#Chiefs standout S Bryan Cook is expected to sign with the #Bengals, as they make a splash on defense in a deal done by @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT, per The Insiders. It’s a 3-year, $40.25M deal. He gets $18M in year 1. pic.twitter.com/BkJj1uZjlk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Etienne heads back to his home state and will boost the running attack. All while potentially succeeding Alvin Kamara before the 2026 campaign or after.

But the Cook addition is equally massive for Kellen Moore and company for multiple reasons.

Impact of ex-Chiefs safety landing with Saints

Cook brings his own Super Bowl rings in tow.

He claimed titles with the Chiefs in the 2023 and 2024 season manning one of the safety spots. Cook improved his numbers each season with the Chiefs.

The two-time champion raised his total tackles from 33 his rookie year, to 85 last season. He produced 153 solo stops across his four seasons. New Orleans will love his run-stuffing ability and consistency there.

The Bengals are signing S Bryan Cook to a 3-year, $40.25M contract, per @RapSheet Cook was one of just two safeties to post an 80.0-plus grade in both coverage and run defense in 2025 pic.twitter.com/Fp50trPaY4 — PFF (@PFF) March 9, 2026

He'll become an asset in coverage too as Cook broke up a career-high six passes in 2025. He brings three career interceptions over to the Big Easy as well.

The Saints also get a consecutive starter, with Cook playing a full 17-game schedule in his last two seasons at KC. Moore can trust Cook to provide stability, leadership and a box defender option. This move can improve the league's 19th-ranked rushing defense from '25 and spark playoff chatter around the team.