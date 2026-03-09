After watching all-time franchise legend Mike Evans leave in free agency to sign with the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year, $60.4 million contract, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have locked up another one of their impending free agent heading into the 2026 NFL calendar year: tight end Cade Otton.

Heading to social media to reveal the conditions of the extension, The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov noted that the deal is worth $30 million over three years, with much of the money guaranteed.

“Contract terms: The Buccaneers re-signed TE Cade Otton to a 3-year, $30M contract with $20M guaranteed,” Meirov wrote.

Article Continues Below

A fourth-round pick out of Washington who was celebrated for his football pedigree and prototypical build for the position, Otton quickly established himself as a starter as a rookie and never looked back, starting every game he's appeared in over the past three seasons, as well as four playoff games under Todd Bowles. Otton finished out the 2025 season with 59 catches on 81 targets for 572 yards paired up with Baker Mayfield, but only scored one touchdown as the Buccaneers' most consistent target next to rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka.

Based on reactions on social media, fans aren't particularly excited about the Buccaneers picking Otton over Evans, as even if he is much younger than the future Hall of Fame wide receiver, his ceiling is far lower, with his PFF offensive rating consistently near the bottom of the starters around the league. Will Otton ultimately make good on his new contract? Only time will tell, but considering his age and development over the past two seasons, he at least has a chance to become a serious player for Tampa Bay.