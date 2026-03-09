Tua Tagovailoa is NFC South bound following his exit from the Miami Dolphins. The Atlanta Falcons will swoop him up now via NFL Free Agency.

NFL Network's team of insiders revealed the signing Monday afternoon. Tom Pelissero adds how it's only a one-year deal for the former Dolphins All-Pro. There's also a catch involving Wednesday for both the Falcons and Tagovailoa.

Now done: The Falcons are signing Tua Tagovailoa on a one-year minimum deal, sources tell The Insiders. The deal cannot be official until he’s released on Wednesday. But Tua is headed to Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/GxzOpv2Xpv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Still, incoming Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski lands his QB ahead of the 2026 season. Stefanski presents a past background in coaching QBs while with the Minnesota Vikings. Falcons fans will look forward to seeing how both co-exist.

But one more move is bound to arrive for Atlanta.

Is Michael Penix out with Tua Tagovailoa coming to Falcons?

The Falcons don't just have two former first rounders in the same QB room.

Lefties unite in Atlanta, as Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. will line up behind center. That said, Penix isn't the odd man out for the Stefanski era.

But Kirk Cousins will be with Atlanta envisioning releasing him back on Feb. 24. Cousins never lived up to his blockbuster four-year, $180 million deal he signed during the 2024 offseason. The past Pro Bowl QB threw for only 1,721 yards and 10 touchdowns in '25. He also delivered 3,508 yards but tossed an underwhelming 18 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.

Cousins could emerge as a contender for the Arizona Cardinals or the Los Angeles Rams; the latter likely losing backup Jimmy Garoppolo and needing a Matthew Stafford backup.

Back to Stefanski, he previously worked with Dillon Gabriel as his left-handed QB with the Cleveland Browns. So working with a southpaw is nothing new for him. Now he adds the seven-year veteran with 120 career touchdown throws.