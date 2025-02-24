The buyout of Ben Simmons left the Brooklyn Nets with a glaring hole at point guard. Trendon Watford has had no issues filling it. Saturday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers was the latest example of the 24-year-old's play fueling the team's success.

With D'Angelo Russell sidelined, the Nets started Killian Hayes at point guard, but Watford stole the show down the stretch. The LSU product scored nine points in the fourth quarter, finishing with 16 points and six assists on 7-of-13 shooting in 24 minutes. In five games since Simmons' buyout, he's averaged 14.4 points and 3.6 assists on 54.9 percent shooting off the bench.

Watford has missed two extended stretches due to hamstring injuries this season. His availability has been a barometer of Brooklyn's success. The Nets are 12-8 in games he's played and 9-27 in games he's missed.

“He helps you win. And he does that because he's able to score, but also able to handle and play-make. He can play four positions, post-up, and make threes. So all those things are super valuable at his size and position,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “He's another guy that I'm very happy with. You can say in those 20 games [he's played], we have been really good with him on the court.”

Watford played his first two NBA seasons as a small-ball five with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he transitioned to a primary ball-handler role after joining the Nets on the minimum last season.

That role has shifted further toward a true point guard this season after Brooklyn traded Dennis Schroder and bought out Simmons.

“It’s funny because when he was in Portland, we played him plenty of times, and we were just like, ‘Oh, he’s a five-man,'” Cam Johnson said. “You know, he’s not the tallest, but he’s a five-man that can maybe put the ball on the ground a little bit, a good offensive connector. But I think here he’s really found a place [here] where he can flourish. And we encourage him to be that guy, to be his best self.”

At 6-foot-8 with natural ball-handling ability and a soft touch around the rim, Watford has provided shot creation that has been difficult to find elsewhere on the Nets' roster. He works to his spots with ease, driving into the lane and backing defenders down or probing in the pick-and-roll to set up a deadly floater.

“[I noticed his guard skills] early,” Johnson said. “He was getting the ball, breaking guys down. He still loves that post-up, but he does it opportunistically now. He loves that floater in the lane. I noticed immediately. I was like, ‘They didn’t let you do all this a year ago!'

“[His skillset] is a unique one. And it’s best served when you kind of give him a little bit of space and let him use that paint. It’s really nice because it adds a different dimension to our offense that makes the defense think a little bit. It makes them think about matchups and collapsing and stuff like that. So his strides and what he’s been able to do since he got with us [have been great].”

Watford's size and versatility are his greatest strengths. While he is not considered a traditional point guard, he's looked more comfortable making reads with added reps. If he can expand his three-point volume (35.2 percent on 2.3 attempts per 36 minutes for his career), teams could also utilize him as a forward.

“I think I'm one of one. I mean, I watched a few guys when I was young. Kyle Anderson, I used to watch Slo Mo a lot. Richard Jefferson said Boris Diaw. I know back-end Boris Diaw with the Spurs, and I ain't really like that comparison. So I gotta go look at some of his film when he was younger and just see what he was doing,” Watford said of his player comparisons. “But I just try to use my versatility and do everything I can do. So shout out to Jordi for letting me showcase it.”

Watford is one of several players the Nets will face decisions on soon. After signing a $2.7 million qualifying offer last summer, he'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If he can continue his high-level play in an expanded role to close the season, he could receive his first significant NBA playday come July.

“I'm having fun. Just being able to play on-ball and do different things and use my skill set to the best of my ability,” Watford said. “Starting this year off with some injuries and now being able to pick it back up, man, it's fun… So I'm just glad. We put in a lot of work. I put in a lot of work. And now it's just good to see it paying off.”