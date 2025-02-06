Khris Middleton has played nearly his entire NBA career thus far with the Milwaukee Bucks. On Wednesday, his stint with the team he played for 11-plus seasons came to an end after Milwaukee decided to send him to the Washington Wizards before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Along with AJ Johnson and a pick-swap, the Bucks traded Middleton to the Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a second-round NBA draft compensation. The New York Knicks, who were also part of this three-team deal, sent Jericho Sims to Milwaukee and got Delon Wright and cash in return.

Middleton's trade to the Wizards marked the end of an era for the Bucks, who acquired the former Texas A&M Aggies star via a 2013 trade with the Detroit Pistons. In other words, Antetokounmpo doesn't know what it's like to play in the NBA without Middleton as his teammate.

Antetokounmpo, who earlier sent out a post on X as an apparent reaction to the Middleton trade before deleting it, entered the NBA in 2013 when he was taken in the first round as that year's 15th overall pick. Since then, he won two Most Valuable Player awards and won a league title — achievements Middleton had his fingerprints on.

Giannis Antetokoumpo declares Khris Middleton his “GOAT”

In the aftermath of Middleton's departure from Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo sent out a short but powerful message about his now-former teammate.

“My GOAT 🐐💯” Antetokounmpo shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) as a caption for two images of Middleton during the Bucks' NBA championship win in 2021.

During his over-a-decade tenure in Bucks uniform, Middleton averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field across a total of 735 games, including 657 starts. A three-time All-Star, Middleton is going to be missed by Antetokounmpo and the Bucks locker room. Injuries have slowed him down in the 2024-25 NBA season, but even then, he still brought plenty of value to the Bucks, including the intangibles.

The jury is still out on whether Kuzma will be the type of udrapgrade the Bucks thought he would be when they pulled the trigger on the trade. As for Middleton, he goes from an NBA title contender to the worst team in the league, at least from a records standpoint. Middleton joins a Wizards squad with still only nine wins deep into the first week of February.