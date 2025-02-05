After the Milwaukee Bucks traded Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a cryptic message on social media.

Antetokounmpo tweeted out what one social media account is accusing the Bucks superstar of posting the colors of the Houston Rockets. The Greek Freak posted the red and white colors next to a thinking emoji after the Middleton trade was announced on his X, formerly Twitter page.

Middleton is averaging 12.6 points on a career-best 51.2% shooting, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in 23 games this season. It's a far cry from the kind of All-Star production Middleton used to provide during his prime years, as the 33-year-old forward, plagued with injuries and setbacks, enters the twilight years of his NBA career.

Kyle Kuzma makes a sacrifice to help Bucks at the trade deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks dealt Khris Middleton to the Wizards, ending his 11-year run with the Bucks, where he's played all but one season of his NBA career. Middleton and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo guided the Bucks to a championship in 2021. However, by trading for former Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee will look to build its roster around Antetokounmpo, Kuzma, and veteran center Brook Lopez.

Landing Kuzma, 29, is a move predicated on building the Bucks' core to compete now and in the future as Kuzma reduced his trade bonus to help his new team grow, per ESPN's Bobby Marks' X formerly Twitter.

“To help Milwaukee build out their roster now and in the future, Kyle Kuzma is reducing a portion of the trade bonus in his contract, sources tell ESPN,” Marks said. “The reduced trade bonus allows Milwaukee to remain below the second apron.”

Kuzma won his first and only NBA title alongside superstars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers in 2020. This season, he averaged 15.2 points on a career-low 42% shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.6 steals in 32 games for the Wizards.