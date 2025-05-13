The Charlotte Hornets will pick fourth in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The ping pong balls did not bounce in favor of the Hornets to land the number one pick; in fact, they haven't since 1991. Still, the Hornets have a few young prospects to consider when it comes down to adding yet another young prospect to their already young core.

Of course, Cooper Flagg would have been the ideal fit alongside their talent, but there are still other pieces that could help elevate this team to new heights as they head into the 2025-26 season.

Option 1: Ace Bailey

Ace Bailey has a similar size to Flagg, but is a more bouncy athlete at either forward spot. He can finish over or through the contact inside and already has a knack for getting downhill or running in transition; a play style that should fit in nicely with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. He could come in as a slasher and a potential catch-and-shoot threat while operating with those two.

Bailey shot 34% from deep at the collegiate level, but it's possible he could watch that number increase to get to league average with more spacing and better talent on the floor. With the ability to put the ball on the floor, the Hornets could land a potential two-way 6-foot-10 forward to pair with Ball and the rest of the squad. Bailey could be the best case scenario at pick No. 4.

Option 2: VJ Edgecombe

With Bailey more likely to go No. 3 to the Philadelphia 76ers, VJ Edgecombe seems more realistic for the Hornets to shoot for. Already touted as the most explosive athlete in the draft class, Edgecombe can contribute in all the same ways Bailey might be able to; he's just a few inches shorter. He already projects to be a solid two-way player at the next level, and he'll see the floor day one in Charles Lee's system.

Edgecombe will earn minutes as a defender first, with a chance to grow his game more on the other end of the floor. With Ball and Miller dictating the pace and having the ball in their hands more often than not, he can be a spot-up shooter in the corners to keep defenses honest.

Option 3: Khaman Maluach

After the almost trade of Mark Williams ending up in Los Angeles, the Hornets could be looking to move on from the big at some point this offseason. Drafting Khaman Maluach with the fourth pick could be a little risky, but his upside could make things interesting. He's the top defensive big in the draft with the ability to deter shots around the rim. Maluach does fit the mold of more traditional centers, but they still have value in today's game.

Sure, you can potentially find a veteran caliber big man or draft one in the second round, or they can take a chance to land a defensive force and lockdown the paint. Question marks would be centered around how he can guard smaller players along the perimeter, but it could be a risk worth taking.

Trading the pick should be on the table

The Hornets should not lock themselves into that four spot. General manager Jeff Peterson should explore all his options and navigate each one for the best course of action. Maybe a team with a disgruntled player or one entering a contract year could be considered—a lot of decisions to weigh before the actual 2025 NBA Draft.