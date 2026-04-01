On Tuesday night, LeBron James suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers in a clash against his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers despite it coming on the second of a back-to-back. James did play 33 minutes on Monday night in a 120-102 win over the Washington Wizards, and at his age, him sitting out back-to-backs would be the most understandable thing in the world. But James is no mere mortal — as he wasted no time in showing on Tuesday.

To start things off against the Cavs, Deandre Ayton and the Lakers lost the tip, with Jarrett Allen tipping the ball towards a streaking Donovan Mitchell who was already making a beeline towards the basket. James, however, was in full pursuit all the way. Making it seem as though he's only 25 years old and in the middle of his prime, James swatted Mitchell's layup attempt with so much ferocity, much to the delight of the crowd at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James chasedown right off the tip-off 🚫pic.twitter.com/lDIiJQTxDh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

This is another testament to how well James is taking care of his body. Imagine being 41 years of age, logging a ridiculously heavy workload and still having the energy and athleticism to make such incredible defensive plays.

The Lakers are fully engaged, and James being this locked in on defense shows that the entire roster is in full sync.

Lakers are one win away from second straight 50-win campaign

The Lakers have hit their stride in the month of March, and they have clinched a playoff spot following the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Heading into their clash against the Cavs, the Lakers are boasting a 49-26 record, which puts them one win away from the 50-win club for the second consecutive season.

Last year, the Lakers finished with a 50-32 record, and they are well on their way to surpassing that record.