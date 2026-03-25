Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White said he has never experienced a team with Charlotte’s level of explosiveness following the team’s 134-90 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The victory extended the Hornets’ winning streak to four games and continued a surge that has reshaped their position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Speaking after the game, White reflected on the team’s offensive firepower since his arrival at the February trade deadline from the Chicago Bulls.

“Na… I sit back and I think about it, a lot of it. Being on a team this dangerous, I’ve never been on a team this dangerous into the point where it could be a back-and-forth game, then you hit one run and you look up and you’re up 20 [points], and then you’re up 30. I think the main thing for me is like we’re explosive but I think we’re starting to kind of not figure out, but hold those leads when you do get them and continue to build upon. That’s an impressive thing for me too.”

White delivered his strongest performance since joining Charlotte, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds and one assist in just 18 minutes off the bench. He shot 9-for-12 from the field, including 6-for-8 from three-point range, and added a perfect 3-for-3 mark from the free-throw line.

Since being acquired, the 26-year-old has provided a consistent scoring boost to Charlotte’s second unit. Across 12 games with the Hornets, White is averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc in 19.8 minutes per contest.

"I've never been on a team this dangerous." Coby White on the Hornets 👀 (via @hornets)pic.twitter.com/LlSbbCHrG0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 25, 2026

Coby White helps fuel Hornets’ surge as playoff push builds

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Charlotte’s recent run has pushed the team to 38-34 on the season, placing it four games above .500 and ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets remain within reach of a higher playoff position, trailing the Toronto Raptors (40-32) by 2.5 games for the fifth seed.

The team’s ability to generate scoring runs and maintain leads has been a defining factor during its turnaround. Charlotte has consistently separated from opponents with high-volume perimeter shooting and improved defensive execution, turning competitive games into lopsided results.

The Hornets will face another significant test Thursday night when they host the New York Knicks (48-25), who enter the matchup on a seven-game winning streak. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

As Charlotte continues to climb the standings, White’s early impressions reflect a team gaining confidence and momentum at a critical point in the season.