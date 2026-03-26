Charlotte Hornets star rookie Kon Knueppel and iconic snack company Cheez-It have collaborated in a pairing that just makes too much sense. Knueppel is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in what has been one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory. The Duke product is firmly in the Rookie of the Year race, and there are certainly perks coming his way due to the immediate stardom that has come from his brilliant play and charming personality.

Knueppel has teamed up with the world's top baked-snack cracker company: Cheez-It. Knueppel's profile is plastered over the new ‘Kon's Double Double Cheez-It Bundle', a fairly priced $20 box that includes both the White Cheddar and the Extra Toasty flavors. The double-double portion of the snack is, of course, a double entendre pointing to the two tasty flavors and Knueppel's ability to secure the statistic of the same name. Knueppel stuffs the stat sheet in multiple ways due to his versatile skill set.

Kon Knueppel and Cheez-It are teaming up

Knueppel hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the land of the cheese. During his days as a Blue Devil, Knueppel released an Instagram post announcing his love for Cheez-It. If any NBA player should represent Cheez-It and their tasty cheesy flavors, it should be him.

“For as long as I can remember, watching basketball has meant grabbing a box of Cheez-It crackers,” said Knueppel. “They've always been my go-to snack. Getting to team up with Cheez-It to bring my two favorite flavors together is unbelievable, and I'm pumped to share this with the fans. Their energy made my rookie season unforgettable, so I can't wait for them to get their hands on this.”

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A limited quantity of the Kon's Double Double Cheez-It Bundle box hit the market on March 26. The drop was an immediate success and sold out right away. The next opportunity for fans to get their hand on the collector's item and yummy snack will be April 6 at 9 a.m. ET on cheezit.com.

Knueppel is stoked on his newest collaboration; his social media presence proves as much. When asked if Cheez-It won him or if he won Cheez-It, Knueppel responded, “Man, that's deep… I think I won Cheez-It.”

Fans seem to be just as pumped up as Knueppel, too. With Knueppel's NBA stock on the continuous rise, fans of him and/or his favorite snack won't want to miss out on the Kon's Double Double Cheez-It Bundle action.