The Charlotte Hornets will host the Washington Wizards on Saturday at Spectrum Center. LaMelo Ball is questionable on the team's injury report due to right ankle soreness.

Here's everything we know about Ball's injury and playing status vs. the Wizards.

LaMelo Ball injury status vs. Wizards

Ball has missed the Hornets' last two games due to a right ankle ailment he has been battling throughout the season. Charlotte listed him as questionable for Thursday's 103-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks before ruling him out.

Another questionable tag for Friday's matchup gives Ball a chance to return against the Wizards.

Ball has had issues with his right ankle throughout his Hornets career. The 23-year-old underwent surgery on the ankle in March of 2023, causing him to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. He's appeared in 36 of 58 games this season.

Ball has averaged a career-high 26.3 points on 41/33/83 shooting splits with 7.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.4 turnovers per game. However, the Hornets are entrenched in the tank race for Cooper Flagg as the season winds down. Charlotte has lost 14 of its last 16 games, posting the NBA's worst net rating (-15.2) by a wide margin during that span.

Friday's matchup has draft lottery implications, as the Hornets are four games behind the Wizards for the NBA's worst record. Washington has lost seven of its last eight games following a three-game win streak in early February.

Jusuf Nurkic (illness) and Tidjane Salaun (right ankle sprain) are questionable for the Hornets on Friday. Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain), Tre Mann (disc herniation), and Wendell Moore Jr. (concussion protocol) will be sidelined.

Alex Sarr (left ankle sprain) is questionable for the Wizards. Jordan Poole (right elbow hyperextension) and Malcolm Brogdon (left ankle sprain) are out.