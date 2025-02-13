Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic made an eye-opening admission during his first game with Charlotte. The Phoenix Suns dealt their former starting center right before the trade deadline. Nurkic ultimately made his debut with the Hornets in their 102-86 loss against the Orlando Magic. The Bosnian big man put up nine points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

Nurkic's relationship with his old franchise consequently deteriorated throughout this season. While the 30-year-old has experienced a dip in production, the Suns as a whole have been underwhelming with and without him on the floor. In a midgame interview, Nurkic gave a remark that can definitely be interpreted as a shot at his former team.

“As a player, you want to feel wanted. As a human being, I want to feel respected. I think I find it so far here, so far good. I love these guys. They're competing their ass off.”

Jusuf Nurkic's statement is a positive reflection on the Hornets as an organization

Charlotte has long been criticized as being dysfunctional throughout the years, but Nurkic's comments indicate that this franchise is starting to grow a culture around some energetic young players. Charles Lee is the new head coach of the Hornets after two championship-winning stints as an assistant coach. While Charlotte is 13-39 right now, this team has shown signs throughout the year.

One player who has particularly shown growth is starting point guard LaMelo Ball. The former All-Star has been at his career-high in scoring at 27.3 points per game. Unfortunately, the Hornets have had trouble building chemistry with their young core due to injuries. Brandon Miller is out for the season after undergoing wrist surgery. Ball has also suffered some health setbacks during this year, leaving the Hornets very thin on the bench.

However, the most significant piece of news hanging over this franchise right now has been the rescinding of the Mark Williams trade. Charlotte made the bold move of dealing its talented young center for a haul from the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the deal was struck down due to Williams failing a physical. Charles Lee's team will be returning its starting center, needing to dowse any animosity Williams feels about the franchise that just tried to trade him.

Bringing in a veteran presence like Jusuf Nurkic will ultimately go a long way toward continuing to build this positive culture in Charlotte. Based on what the center said, this franchise is heading in the right direction. However, the Hornets must improve significantly to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Nurkic can be a part of this rebuild if he continues to show the kind of approach he did tonight.