Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball got the best of Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in more ways than one in their return from the All-Star break on Wednesday night. Not only did Ball's Hornets secure a stunning 100-97 comeback victory on the road, but the flashy point guard went viral for cooking Doncic in a major way during crunch time.

With Charlotte down two and the fourth-quarter clock under three minutes, Ball sized up Doncic at the top of the key and put on a series of moves before finally roasting him with an ankle-breaker. Ball drove past Doncic to the hoop and dished to Mark Williams for a game-tying bucket:

This was just one of LaMelo Ball's highlights down the stretch. In the waning moments, the Hornets star scored to give his team a four-point advantage. While a LeBron James triple made it a one-point game again, Ball knocked down a pair of free throws and James missed a pair of 3-pointers that would have tied the game before time ran out.

Ball's heroics, and especially his cooking of Doncic, had fans going wild. Plenty of people made “defense wins championship” comments in reference to Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison's stated rationale for trading Doncic for Anthony Davis. Doncic has obviously never been a defensive savant, and he's certainly nowhere near his prime playing form right now as he works his way back from injury and the long All-Star break. Doncic did nearly record a triple-double in this game and was a plus-13 in the box score, but he shot just 5-of-18 from the field, went 1-of-9 from 3-point range and had this ugly defensive lowlight.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball scored 27 points and dished out six dimes in the upset win, which featured a 23-1 run that turned the tide in the second half. The Hornets haven't won many games this season (14 after this one), and this win will be one of the highlights of their campaign. The Lakers dropped to 32-21 with the loss, a second straight ugly one with Luka Doncic after his triumphant debut.