The Charlotte Hornets nearly traded Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline, only for the deal to be called off due to a failed physical. The Lakers backed out of the deal, and Williams finished the season with the Charlotte Hornets despite the team agreeing to subtract him from their long-term plans.

Mark Williams opens up about almost being traded from Hornets to Lakers

Williams, who has spent his first three seasons in the NBA with Charlotte, discussed the trade drama during the Hornets exit interviews.

“Do I think so? I mean, maybe,” Williams said when asked if he thinks he could be moved this summer. “I think with the whole situation, it's given me a new perspective on understanding it's a business. It's the NBA, so I can't say 100% yet. Obviously, there's a good chance of that. I didn't think I was getting traded the first time, so I'll leave it there.”

After the Luka Doncic trade, Williams was targeted by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to pair the two together for the foreseeable future, as Doncic has been able to maximize the potential of vertical threats around the rim early on in his career. The trade did not go through, though, and Williams handled it professionally, still showing up to work to play for the team that tried to move him. However, he seems to understand he could be moved this summer if the Hornets decide to pivot in that direction.

Is Mark Williams a part of the Hornets ‘Core Four' of the future?

LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams are looked at as the four players that the Hornets should value the most. Both Ball and Miller were shut down for the year with injuries, playing a combined 74 games this season. 45 different starting lineups were used during the 2024-25 campaign due to those four guys missing time.

Although Williams played in a career-high 44 games, he was dealing with injury management for a majority of the season.

“Didn't have the continuity with all of the guys, but when we're all out there, it's a scary sight,” Williams said when asked about the potential of the core four. “I think everyone brings something different to the floor. When we're all going it's special. Anticipating a year of full health for everybody is when we can show that.”

Time will tell if Williams remains a part of the core, but if he does, the expectations are that they'll be more competitive next season then they were this year.