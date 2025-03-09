Miles Bridges did his best Superman impression for the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. As the Hornets were taking on the Brooklyn Nets, he saved the day for his team. Following Bridges's 46-point effort, he followed it up with another amazing effort.

He blocked Cam Thomas's shot at the basket during the final seconds. As a result, it gave Charlotte the 105-102 win over Brooklyn. They move to 15-48 on the season, while the Nets are 21-42.

For Buzz City, there hasn't been much to be buzzing about in Charles Lee's first season as head coach. However, majority of the issues aren't his fault, or any particular player.

Charlotte has been hit with the injury bug all season. Point guard LaMelo Ball was out for an extended time. Not to mention, the Hornets lost Brandon Miller for the season due to season-ending wrist surgery.

Furthermore, Bridges has dealt with his injury struggles this season. Still, there's pride out on the floor for the team. Because of that, the Hornets forward has been putting the team on his back, through any means necessary.

Miles Bridges showed out for the Hornets vs Cam Thomas

The game-winning block was an incredible display of athleticism by Bridges. He's been known for his jaw-dropping dunks, but this is a first.

He hasn't been known as an elite defender or a rim protector. When the game is on the line though, he understands to win the game at all costs.

That block injected new life into a Hornets fanbase that has been through the ringer this season. This might also lead to more praise to Bridges from the Hornets head coach.

Although it's one win, something like this is essential for a young team to keep building on. They take on the Miami Heat on Monday on the road.

Perhaps Bridges's hot streak on both sides of the floor will continue against a reeling Heat team.