The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 112-104 on Friday evening. With LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Brandon Miller, and more players out, it was on Miles Bridges to step into that number-one option role for the Hornets. He didn't disappoint, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Charles Lee gives Miles Bridges, Hornets high praise

After trading blows with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, Charles Lee feels lucky to have Bridges on his side.

“He’s amazing,” Lee said. We are lucky to have him. I am lucky to be able to coach him. He’s trying to uplift his teammates at all the timeouts. At halftimes, he’s saying the right things. He wants the ball offensively when things look a little murky and we’re not getting the looks that we probably need to or the flow doesn’t feel right. He takes it upon himself.”

With all the injuries piling up, having a consistent, durable player remaining in the starting lineup is a great failsafe for any head coach to have. Especially when they're capable of playing both sides of the ball like Bridges can.

“He also takes it upon himself to guard a Leonard and to guard a Harden,” Lee continued about Miles Bridges. “When your best players are stepping up to the plate and saying the right things and doing the right things and playing the right way for the majority of the game, it becomes contagious. I’m super thankful for him.”

Ty Lue gives Charles Lee his props in their first matchup

Since their first initial matchup was postponed due to the LA fires, this was head coach Ty Lue's first look at a Charles Lee-led Hornets team. Color him impressed in their first matchup against one another.

“I've been watching him; he's been doing a great job. When LaMelo [Ball] plays of course they're a different team, Brandon [Miller] going down hurt them as well. They play hard every single night, they compete, they run some really good stuff offensively, they run it with pace, and they put you in some tough spots. When you run with pace with the right intent, it's hard to stop. You saw that tonight.”

The Hornets kept this game close enough to tip the scales of momentum with their run-and-gun style on offense. At halftime, Charlotte was only down by five. Lue told his guys at halftime, “This is on you guys,” to motivate his team to match the Hornets' intensity.

Unfortunately, the Hornets have now lost six of their last 10 games. They've got a shot at redemption against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night. Hopefully, Miles Bridges can show out again.