The Charlotte Hornets own the No. 4 pick overall in the NBA Draft. Rumors are swirling that the organization is open to making some trades this offseason. However, how available is star point guard LaMelo Ball? With rumors running rampant, it appears ESPN's Shams Charania believes Charlotte should pull the trigger on any massive offer it receives.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Charania admitted that he has not heard of any trade rumors regarding LaMelo Ball for the Hornets. However, he did admit that if a team were to offer a mega deal to Charlotte for the 23-year-old star, then the organization should highly consider accepting it.

“If a team calls the Hornets and makes a massive offer … I mean if you're the Hornets, you have to be all ears at that point.”

.@ShamsCharania tells @PatMcAfeeShow he has heard no LaMelo Ball trade rumors, but the Hornets should be open to anything 😅 "If a team calls the Hornets and makes a massive offer … I mean if you're the Hornets you have to be all ears at that point." pic.twitter.com/FJ6it3URVk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although Ball may not be available, other players like Mark Williams are rumored to be on the Hornets' trade block, per insider Brett Siegel. The No. 4 pick could be available depending on what the Philadelphia 76ers do at No. 3. Additionally, Charlotte is said to be in active trade talks regarding Williams. Interest in prospect Jeremiah Fears is also a rumored reason why teams want to trade up to No. 4 with the Hornets.

“League sources signal the Hornets have actively been engaged in trade conversations with others eyeing the fourth pick in anticipation of the 76ers passing on Bailey. There also seems to be a potential pre-draft war breaking out between the Wizards, Pelicans, and Nets over Jeremiah Fears, who is widely viewed as the second-best guard in the draft behind Harper.

“While they may hold interest in Bailey, these three teams also have Fears high on their draft boards, sources said. Trading up to the fourth pick with Charlotte would potentially give these organizations a choice between Fears and Bailey, as the Hornets could comfortably move down a few spots and still end up with the player they want. Mark Williams continues to come up in trade discussions around the league, and it seems like a matter of time before the Hornets move him.”

The NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST. We may not know exactly what the Hornets do until then, but this organization should remain hot in the rumor mill throughout the offseason.