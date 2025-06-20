No matter where you look around the NBA, every team is fully engaged in something. The NBA Finals are heading to a Game 7 on Sunday night. The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will begin on Wednesday night. Not long after the draft, the free agency window will open, and teams can start negotiating on June 30.

However, the most important factor overshadowing all of these dates is Kevin Durant and the apparent trade that the Phoenix Suns will be making involving one of the league's greatest scorers ever.

Even after tearing his Achilles several years ago and switching teams from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns, Durant remains one of the best players in the world. Any team with Durant is immediately in the championship conversation, which is why his situation this offseason is so unique.

The 15-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP was blindsided by the Suns at the NBA trade deadline in February. Without consulting with him, a normal practice for organizations with superstar talents of his caliber, the front office engaged in serious trade discussions with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

It wasn't until Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, caught wind of these talks that everything was shut down. There was a quick moment where everyone around the league was bracing for him to reunite with Stephen Curry on the Warriors. That is nothing more than a fairy tale at this juncture, as the Durant saga has moved into a new direction this offseason.

With one year and about $55 million remaining on his contract, the Suns have once again been deep in trade negotiations with teams regarding Durant. This time, it's the Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Toronto Raptors who have talked with the Suns' brass the most over the last few weeks, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Although rumors stating that the New York Knicks were also pursuing Durant existed, no major discussions were held since the trade deadline. The same can be said of the Memphis Grizzlies, who are not actively pursuing Durant and do not intend to enter these sweepstakes after trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, multiple sources confirmed.

All indications point toward a Durant trade. More specifically, the Suns want a deal done before the NBA Draft so they can escalate their roster revamp around star guard Devin Booker, who remains the focal point of the franchise.

Whether or not a deal involving Durant is completed over the next several days revolves around two factors: teams meeting Phoenix's demands and those same teams calling the Suns' bluff due to their desperate position. The Suns don't necessarily have to trade Durant in the coming days, but it's become clear this marriage has gone stale.

Durant wants to go to a new team, and all five organizations outlined above are interested in trading for him… to an extent.

Teams nearing a trade for Kevin Durant?

Unlike Bradley Beal, who has a full no-trade clause with the Suns, Durant can be dealt freely by the organization to any team they choose. With this said, Durant still holds some leverage since he is in the final year of his contract and can let it be known he won't sign an extension with a team Phoenix may choose to trade him to.

That is where this game of cat-and-mouse sits at the moment, especially since Durant has pinpointed three teams as his desired destinations with which he would immediately engage in extension talks: the Rockets, Spurs, and Heat. Out of these teams, a variety of reports suggest Durant's top choice is to join Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox in San Antonio.

Still, each of the five teams linked to Durant trade talks has made an offer, sources said.

The Spurs, who have gone silent in league circles over the last week, haven't given any indications that they are seriously in a battle for Durant. San Antonio has made one offer, sources said, and it does not involve the second pick in this year's draft. Durant making it known that he wants to play for the Spurs has given them leverage to sit back and watch how all of this plays out.

San Antonio is interested in Durant and would welcome a trade for the future Hall of Famer, but it does seem as if the offer they have made is final. They do not feel any pressure to go all-in and leverage all of their assets for Durant, as the Spurs continue to keep their eyes on the future and other avenues to add superstar talents down the line.

If the Suns like San Antonio's offer, there is a trade to be had. But at the end of the day, the Spurs have made it clear they do not intend to bid any higher than they already have.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, the Rockets and Timberwolves have also held substantial trade talks with the Suns and new general manager Brian Gregory. Like the Spurs, the Timberwolves have made an offer that they believe has enough outgoing assets to acquire Durant, sources said.

Minnesota has made it clear that Jaden McDaniels is not going anywhere, which means the package would have to include either Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle. The other assets league sources continue to speculate about regarding the Wolves' package are Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, and the 17th pick in the draft.

While there was some unconfirmed chatter about Anthony Edwards potentially recruiting Durant, his idol, to Minnesota, those deceitful rumors were shot down by Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape. Other rumors around the league suggest that Durant doesn't want to go to the Timberwolves and wouldn't extend his contract with them, which has led to a sense of hesitance for the team to make a trade for the All-Star.

The Rockets are viewed as a prime destination and one of the finalists for Durant, sources said. Durant has a strong relationship with head coach Ime Udoka, who just signed a contract extension with the team that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA, and Houston offers a clear path to contend for a championship in the Western Conference.

Jalen Green and the 10th pick in this year's draft present a clear opportunity for the Rockets to swing a deal, but the Suns have demanded more, sources said. Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard are among the young talents in Houston that Phoenix has expressed interest in. The Rockets have not been willing to part with any of the three to this point.

From the Suns' perspective, they don't view Green as a positive asset in these trade talks. The young guard struggled in the Rockets' playoff run this season, and the Suns have discussed potential paths with other teams that could help facilitate a potential Durant trade by acquiring Green for other assets that would go to Phoenix. Not much progress has been made with this.

Should the Rockets change their stance and offer more draft picks and/or young talents, like Smith or Eason, to the Suns, there is a clear path to a deal being completed before the draft, sources said.

That takes us to the Eastern Conference, where a majority of rival teams see a clear frontrunner in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

Even though the Raptors' offer of either RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley alongside Jakob Poeltl and draft picks is enticing, it is the Heat that league personnel are signaling as the team with a better chance at a deal. Although the two sides are not right at the finish line yet in trade talks, one player can get them there.

That would be Kel'el Ware, a rookie standout in Miami's frontcourt who is a giant with his 7-foot-4 wingspan and two-way potential. If the Heat include Ware in a revamped package to what they have already offered, talks with the Suns will reach a whole new level, as he is the player Phoenix wants in discussions with Miami.

This is why many around the league who spoke with ClutchPoints view the Heat as the team that can get over the finish line the easiest.

To this point in negotiations, the Heat have not firmly offered Ware in a proposed package, sources told ClutchPoints. If Pat Riley and his front office don't push more chips in to get Durant, a player Riley has wanted to bring to South Beach for years, they will be out, and the Suns will further their talks with the other teams interested.

The framework of a potential Suns-Heat trade involving Durant would see Andrew Wiggins and Ware headline the outgoing assets from Miami. Whatever happens, the Suns have signaled that they want to move out of the tax aprons altogether, which is why multiple teams will be involved to help take on unwanted salary.

Anything can happen over the upcoming weekend, when the Suns are expected to receive final offers from teams bidding on Durant. The Heat have an obvious path to making a trade, but so do the Rockets and Spurs if they increase their proposal as well. Indications from Toronto hint that the Raptors would still be interested in making a trade without a firm commitment to a potential extension.

Phoenix has worked with Kleiman and Durant throughout this trade process, yet they will act in their best interest to ensure the future of the organization. Just because Durant wants to go to one of the Texas teams or Miami doesn't mean he will get his wish, as the Suns continue to talk with the Timberwolves and will 100 percent make a deal with them should the right players be included in a final offer.

Where Durant ultimately ends up, assuming he is traded, will directly impact the 2025 NBA Draft. However, the draft is dealing with its own drama at the very top of the board with Ace Bailey.

What to make of Ace Bailey's draft stock

After scheduling a workout and visit with the Philadelphia 76ers once word got out that VJ Edgecombe had a great workout with the organization, Bailey and his representation canceled their trip to meet with the Sixers, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints late Wednesday night.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Bailey has seen a variety of conflicting reports regarding where he will ultimately begin his NBA journey. While there are no questions about his skill translating to the level of a prospect who should hear his name called within the first few picks of the draft, many teams and scouts have operated with a sense of hesitance regarding Bailey.

He has not attended an individual workout with any team throughout the pre-draft cycle, and he turned down multiple offers to do so. Bailey opted not to accept visit offers from the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, sources said. It has also been speculated that the Brooklyn Nets attempted to have Bailey come in for a workout, but the prospect's representation continues to view him as a top player in this draft class next to Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.

Bailey has been on Philadelphia's radar since this past college basketball season started. The Sixers attended many of his and Harper's games in Piscataway, New Jersey, roughly an hour-long trip from the team's practice facility in Camden.

Although it seems like the 18-year-old and his agent slighted the 76ers at the last minute, Bailey is still very much in play to be the third pick in this year's draft, sources said. Philadelphia has yet to make a decision, and executive Daryl Morey has seen it all when it comes to the NBA Draft.

He is not afraid to play these sorts of games with agents and their players, which is why if he ultimately decides Bailey is the team's missing piece, he will have no problem selecting him, regardless of whether Bailey's camp wants him next to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.

Despite all the noise surrounding Bailey, some air needs to be cleared about the kid. This is not his doing whatsoever. Coaches and players who have been on the same team as Bailey leading up to the start of his NBA journey have nothing but great things to say about him, and there is no denying his athletic skills on the court.

But his maturity level at just 18 years old compared to other top prospects in this draft class has become a major talking point between scouts and organizations. While virtually every team in the league still views Bailey as one of the better talents at the top of the draft board, some of the perceived risks associated with taking him have clouded their judgment.

To say Bailey's draft stock is plummeting would be irresponsible. This situation with the 76ers doesn't take away from what he can bring to a team, and there is clear star-like potential that exists for one of the youngest players in this draft class.

Whether teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and Wizards would target Bailey should the Sixers pass on him with the third pick in favor of Edgecombe is the major question at large. Behind these three teams, the New Orleans Pelicans (No. 7), Brooklyn Nets (No. 8), and Chicago Bulls (No. 12) hold interest in the Rutgers star, sources said.

All three teams would very likely need to find a trade partner inside the top six of this year's draft to land Bailey. Many league personnel don't envision Bailey falling past the fifth pick, which is currently owned by the Jazz. There isn't a plausible scenario where seven teams would pass on him and trade opportunities coming their way for Bailey to be available when the Nets are ready to pick with the eighth pick.

As much as we have been saying that the draft starts with the 76ers in the third spot, everything will truly begin once Bailey is selected. Where he ends up and potentially what team looks to move up and grab him will change the entirety of the top 10.

Uncertainty in top 10 leads to trade speculation

Every conversation held with league personnel leading up to this year's draft starts the same way. Aside from all the formalities, the “how you doings,” and the jokes, there is always one sentence every scout, agent, and executive has said in some form.

“This is the most uncertainty we have seen entering the draft in quite some time.”

Add a few expletives and colorful language in there, and that's basically how the transfer of information during this pre-draft process begins. Nobody knows how the 2025 NBA Draft will unfold. We know Cooper Flagg is going first overall to the Dallas Mavericks and that Dylan Harper will be drafted second.

Yes, Harper is going to be the second pick (so all of you suggesting Bailey has a promise from the Spurs are wrong). Did you notice how we didn't spell out exactly where the top guard in this year's draft will go?

The Spurs own the second pick, and every indication surrounding them has suggested they are keeping this pick and adding Harper to what will suddenly become a crowded backcourt with All-Star De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year.

However, very little has slipped through the cracks in San Antonio, and rival teams have attempted to engage in trade conversations with the Spurs regarding this second pick. The 76ers are a team interested in drafting Harper, and they made an aggressive offer to San Antonio involving multiple first-round picks, sources said. But the Spurs have yet to budge on any offers coming their way.

Will there be a trade involving this second pick? The potential of trades always exists when talking about the NBA Draft, yet it truly does appear as if the Spurs are confident in selecting Harper.

San Antonio obviously has other needs to address to grow into a true championship threat once more, but Harper is clearly viewed as the second-best prospect in this draft class by every team in the league.

In this spot, you take the best available player and figure it out as you go, especially since the Spurs are in a position where they can be aggressive on the trade market when superstar talents become available. The idea of drafting Harper keeps all doors open in San Antonio, as they could flip him, Castle, or even Fox down the line for a bigger name to put alongside Wembamyama.

Philadelphia has talked with multiple teams inquiring about the third pick in the draft, sources said. Along with their attempts to move up one spot to take Harper, the 76ers have seemed to indicate that they would move out of this third pick if the right deal presented itself.

Again, don't forget this is Daryl Morey that we are talking about. Every offseason, a lot of games are played by the veteran executive, as he's always attempting to get a leg up on the competition with any intel he can gather. Every single rumor, including those connected to the Sixers in this story, should be taken with a grain of salt because you just never know what direction Morey will go.

The fourth pick in the draft belongs to the Hornets, an organization that is looking to continue their rebuild around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Over the last couple of weeks, Kon Knueppel and Tre Johnson have been the two names most associated with the Hornets when talking with rival teams.

Many around the league have downplayed the speculation regarding Knueppel and Johnson, as it seems like these are two names as a smokescreen to cover up Charlotte's true intentions. The Hornets have a plan, and they've been extremely quiet leading up to the draft by keeping their cards very close to their chest, something the regime that came before this new front office struggled with.

With this said, league sources signal the Hornets have actively been engaged in trade conversations with others eyeing the fourth pick in anticipation of the 76ers passing on Bailey. There also seems to be a potential pre-draft war breaking out between the Wizards, Pelicans, and Nets over Jeremiah Fears, who is widely viewed as the second-best guard in the draft behind Harper.

While they may hold interest in Bailey, these three teams also have Fears high on their draft boards, sources said. Trading up to the fourth pick with Charlotte would potentially give these organizations a choice between Fears and Bailey, as the Hornets could comfortably move down a few spots and still end up with the player they want.

It is hard to imagine Charlotte making a trade that would push them out of the top 10.

Mark Williams continues to come up in trade discussions around the league, and it seems like a matter of time before the Hornets move him. Many are attempting to connect the dots before the draft with chatter surrounding the Hornets being active in trade discussions, which has led to a hypothesis suggesting Khaman Maluach is Charlotte's main target inside the top 10.

With all the attention Bailey and Fears are drawing, Maluach will very likely be on the board in the 5-9 range of the draft. If this is in fact Jeff Peterson's big plan for the Hornets, he could leverage the fourth pick, move down a few spots to select Maluach, and also add additional assets from his friend Sean Marks, who he was the assistant GM for in Brooklyn before being picked to spearhead Charlotte's revamped front office.

Fears and Johnson are the two prospects being linked the most to Washington. This is not to say that the organization is only considering these two players, especially with the potential of Bailey dropping out of the third pick. What the Wizards decide to do immediately impacts the Pelicans and Nets right behind them.

New Orleans and new executive Joe Dumars are keeping all of their options open this offseason. Although it appears as if Zion Williamson is not going anywhere, the same cannot be said for other talents on this roster like CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III — three players teams have called to talk about with Dumars and his new Pelicans front office.

Murphy is the player drawing the most interest, but the team has not engaged in serious conversations about trading him, sources said. Instead, the Pelicans are getting a feel for what his value is and what rival teams are thinking.

As things pertain to the draft, New Orleans does hold interest in Bailey and Fears, sources said. Khaman Maluach is another player who has been widely linked to the Pelicans. If Johnson falls to the seventh pick, he too will be in consideration for the Pelicans, assuming they remain in this spot.

All of that leads to the Nets, the team with the most first-round picks (four) in this year's draft. Expect Brooklyn to remain active in trade conversations leading up to the draft. The Nets have serious interest in Fears and Bailey, along with registered interest in Knueppel, Egor Demin, and Noa Essengue, sources said.

Along with the Nets, who own the 19th, 26th, and 27th picks, there are some teams outside the lottery that are expected to attempt to move up in the draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder (15, 24), Jazz (21), Atlanta Hawks (22), and Pelicans (23) are the four most-discussed teams next to Brooklyn as the most likely to try and trade up from their spots in the 20s, depending on which prospects fall in and out of the lottery.

The back end of the top 10 sees the Raptors with the ninth pick and the Rockets with the 10th pick. These are two teams involved in the Durant trade sweepstakes, and both organizations have been involved in trade talks outside of the star forward, sources said.

Toronto is said to be prioritizing defensive versatility and size in this draft, whereas Houston is in a win-now mode. It is more likely that the Rockets trade their pick than the Raptors to acquire a player that brings value to their playoff ambitions.

The Rockets are said to have interest in Wizards wing Corey Kispert, sources said. This has led to some speculation about whether Washington would leverage Kispert in a deal that could move them up from the 18th pick to the 10th pick.

Let's make this clear before the aggregators go crazy: there is no confirmation that the Wizards are actively trying to move from the 18th pick to specifically land the 10th pick with Houston, ultimately trading Kispert in the process. Teams are constantly talking, and this was an idea that had bounced around like a game of telephone from one organization to another.

With this said, it does seem like Washington is actively looking to move up in the late lottery region with the No. 18 pick.

Well, do you see now why we are all saying this year's draft, specifically the top 10, is so unpredictable? So much trade activity will take place during the 2025 NBA Draft, which is why there is no telling where everyone ends up outside of Flagg and Harper at the top of the board.

Some quick hitters on some prospects in this year's draft:

Joan Beringer is drawing a lot of attention inside the top 15 of this year's draft. He could wind up going a lot earlier than many anticipate in mock drafts.

The debate between Kasparas Jakucionis, Egor Demin, and Nolan Traore as the next-best guards behind Fears varies from team to team. Some scouts aren't thrilled with Jakucionis' upside as a true offensive threat and lead guard. Demin put on a show at the combine in his workouts, and there are teams in the lottery that hold firm interest in him. Traore is likely to be selected in the 10-20 region.

Asa Newell is another prospect many are downplaying in projections and mock drafts. There is serious traction between the Georgia big man and teams with late lottery picks, as well as those right after the lottery.

Chaz Lanier and Adou Thiero are drawing interest late in the first round despite heavily being projected as second-round prospects. Keep an eye on one, or both, ending up in the 24-30 region.

Other trade notes and free agency intel from around the NBA

Atlanta Hawks: Despite changes happening in their front office, the Hawks have not held serious Trae Young trade discussions, sources said. He remains the face of their franchise and is “highly motivated,” as one source said, to put Atlanta back in the Eastern Conference playoff mix as a real threat.

Boston Celtics: Changes are coming to the Boston Celtics, but league sources told ClutchPoints at the end of May that their Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown core will remain intact. The Celtics have also given zero indications that they are seriously considering a trade involving Derrick White despite interest from several playoff-contending teams, sources said.

Shams Charania of ESPN echoed similar remarks on Thursday when he revealed that it would take an “insurmountable” offer to get those guys from Boston.

Denver Nuggets: What direction the Denver Nuggets go from here depends on what happens with the front office and new voices who haven't been with the organization potentially taking over. That is why there isn't a real sense of what moves Denver could look to make heading into an intriguing offseason where they once again face apron penalties. It is worth noting that this team took the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the playoffs, so they are still right there in the championship picture.

Rewinding a little bit to the NBA trade deadline in February — the Nuggets were heavily involved in trade rumors involving Michael Porter Jr. Denver's front office, led by Calvin Booth at the time, was feeling out the market for Porter and seeing what was out there, sources said. Nothing ever progressed to the point where Porter was on the verge of being moved.

Additionally, when the Nuggets' front office was looking around, there was never a sense that owner Josh Kroenke told Booth and others that a deal involving the sharpshooting wing would never happen, sources said. Past reports suggesting that Kroenke wouldn't approve a trade involving Porter were inaccurate, and the Nuggets enter the offseason keeping their options open on that front.

Golden State Warriors: There are plenty of discussions to be had about Jonathan Kuminga, and recent reports suggest that many are catching up to what was reported here at ClutchPoints at the start of May. The Golden State Warriors will explore all options this offseason pertaining to Jonathan Kuminga, which includes evaluating the market to see what a potential sign-and-trade could look like. As previously reported, the Heat and Bulls are two teams eyeing Kuminga ahead of free agency.

However, a return to the Warriors for the 22-year-old forward has gained some momentum, league sources said. Kuminga has always been a favorite of owner Joe Lacob, and the former seventh-overall pick has been spending countless hours in the gym since the Warriors' playoff exit working on his handle, decision-making, and shooting skills. Kuminga is taking his offseason training regime seriously and is devoted to proving his overall worth. Behind the scenes, the Warriors have continued to sort through ways to better incorporate Kuminga's style of play.

Whether or not this is all a ploy to increase Kuminga's overall value or get him on a contract that could be traded down the line for another star-level talent is the ultimate question many around the league are pondering. If the right sign-and-trade opportunity presents itself, Golden State's front office will have Lacob's support, and they won't be afraid to move on from Kuminga. But with free agency less than two weeks away, eyes are on Kuminga and whether he truly wants to return to the Warriors.

Los Angeles Lakers: As reported by ClutchPoints' Los Angeles Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, the Lakers have discussed a potential John Collins trade with the Utah Jazz. Collins has long been on LA's radar as an athletic power forward who can stretch the floor and be a threat to score outside of Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Walker Kessler remains high on the Lakers' wish list as well, although league sources continue to downplay his actual availability in Utah.

Milwaukee Bucks: While it seems like a given, the Milwaukee Bucks will be creatively exploring the trade market on Kyle Kuzma and Pat Connaughton, as well as the few first-round picks they still own, to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with win-now talents. Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III were two players from the Portland Trail Blazers the Bucks previously held interest in and inquired about before the trade deadline. Keep an eye on the Hornets possibly aiding the Bucks in a trade if they were to get future draft picks to take on contracts.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Bringing back Naz Reid on a new contract is a priority for the Timberwolves in free agency, sources said. Regardless of whether the team can pull off a trade for Kevin Durant, the Timberwolves still view Reid as an essential part of their core. Reid has a $15 million player option that he will decline to become an unrestricted free agent. He will be one of the better players available in a limited frontcourt market.

There are then questions about Nickeil Alexander-Walker's future with the organization, one that continues to look murky. Alexander-Walker is expected to receive plenty of interest from teams with their full mid-level exception available in free agency, and his price range is beginning to elevate to the point where Minnesota won't be able to afford him and remain under the tax aprons. Keep an eye on the Timberwolves getting creative and potentially finding a sign-and-trade involving Alexander-Walker.

The Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are two Eastern Conference teams labeled as potential destinations for Alexander-Walker, and sources recently named the Spurs as a Western Conference rival that has recently expressed interest in the Timberwolves shooting guard. Before trading for Desmond Bane, the Orlando Magic were named a potential suitor for Alexander-Walker by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Sacramento Kings: It isn't much of a secret that the Sacramento Kings are looking to acquire a draft pick in the middle of the first round. As we reported at the start of June, the Kings are exploring the trade market for veteran star DeMar DeRozan, and it continues to look unlikely he will return to Sacramento. Once again, the Heat have been labeled as a prime destination for DeRozan. It is worth mentioning that Miami owns the 20th pick in this year's draft, a spot Sacramento would like to move into before the draft.

Utah Jazz: Austin Ainge, the new president of basketball operations for the Utah Jazz, is open to all trade offers coming his way. The Jazz want to find a way to instantly improve entering the 2025-26 season, and Ainge is motivated to make this happen. Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are once again on the trade block alongside Collins. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, who need backcourt help this offseason, have been named potential landing spots for both guards.

There has not been much trade chatter surrounding Lauri Markkanen. Last offseason, Markkanen was one of the premier names involved in trade discussions. The Warriors, Spurs, and Kings were the three most active teams pursuing the Finnish forward last summer, but that is no longer the case after he signed a five-year, $238 million extension. The Philadelphia 76ers have recently come up as a potential landing spot in a Paul George swap this summer, but league sources have shot down this speculation.