The Charlotte Hornets aren't interested in moving on from LaMelo Ball. Despite the reports of Ball wanting to be in a winning situation, per Michael Scotto, ESPN's Tim Bontemps sources have declared they have “no interest” in moving on from their franchise player when discussing the Hornets' future.

“That raises the obvious question: What about LaMelo Ball,” Bontemps said. “Sources said the Hornets have no interest in moving on from their star guard.”

With Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaun, and the lottery pick that they will select in the 2025 NBA Draft, the building blocks are falling into place for the Hornets as they continue to build up the rest of their roster.

Hornets' LaMelo Ball is still too valuable to trade

Ball is averaging a career-high 25.5 points per game on 21.8 attempts from the field. His usage rate and scoring have taken a step up due to the injuries to the roster and the lack of talent around him, but he's still been one of the few bright spots for a team that is set to miss the postseason for the ninth straight year. He fits today's ideal fit for what a point guard should look and play like. 6'7, versatile handle, creative finisher, and is a threat from deep.

It's hard to find players with that offensive skillset and the Hornets are likely aware of this. Keeping him on the roster with Brandon Miller and the rest of the young assets still screams good potential. For a player of his caliber in the right system, he can flourish. It will take some time in Charlotte, but he's still too important to give up on this early in his career. He's still just 23 years old.

Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson has made interesting deals for assets, which have caught the attention of anonymous scouts around the league. One called Peterson's moves as the GM “shrewd” as he continues to compile veterans around Charlotte's young core. With more moves to come, one thing could be certain: LaMelo Ball is still part of the team's future.