The Chicago Bulls have crashed back down to Earth since their hot start to the season, currently sitting below the .500 mark after recently dropping games to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, and most recently, the Indiana Pacers. The Bulls started out the season 5-0, which many predicted was a fluke at the time, and unfortunately for Chicago, those predictions have turned out to be spot-on.

The good news for the Bulls is that Josh Giddey is continuing to play at an All-Star level.

Recently, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan spoke on how the team is looking to emulate the playstyle of the Pacers, who went on a shocking run to the NBA Finals last year.

“That's who we have to be,” Donovan said, per Jamal Collier of ESPN. “We have to be better than the sum of our parts. … Everybody sees Indiana play, and the thing that everybody goes to right away is oh, their pace, their pace, their pace. The one thing that Indiana probably doesn't get enough credit for is yes, they play really, really fast and [Tyrese] Haliburton's a unique playmaker back there, but the physicality of those guys defensively is where our evolution has to continue.”

Another Bulls source directly compared Giddey to Haliburton.

“They have Haliburton, who is an All-Star, and they have Siakam,” one Bulls source told ESPN. “If Giddey can develop into an All-Star and be what Hali was, when do we pull the trigger to get our Siakam?”

At this point, the Bulls are missing one key thing that Indiana had: defense. All five of Chicago's starters would be the worst defender on a lot of NBA teams, and it remains to be seen how the Bulls figure to address that issue moving forward. They'll next hit the floor on Monday evening vs the Orlando Magic.