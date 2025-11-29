For the Chicago Bulls, Josh Giddey is their $100 million man, and so far, he has proven himself more than worthy. However, that certainly wasn't in the eyes of one particular Charlotte Hornets fan.

On Friday, that fan had to be ejected from the game after he was seen heckling Giddey from the stands, per ESPN Australia & NZ.

Josh Giddey wasn't happy with how this fan was acting courtiside… 😯 Ref's and security have removed the patron from the arena.#NBA pic.twitter.com/Uo4MGAXuQE — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) November 29, 2025

Giddey confronted the fan on the sideline and had to be separated by the referees, per Ballislife.com.

Josh Giddey to the fan: "You’re making jokes about me that you don’t know s**t about.” pic.twitter.com/RqvseQWNCW https://t.co/kewJ37tZse — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 29, 2025

Ultimately, the Bulls lost to the Hornets 123-116, dropping their second in a row. As a result, the Bulls now stand at 9-9. On Saturday, they will head to Indianapolis to take on the Pacers.

Altogether, Giddey finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. So far, Giddey is averaging 20.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game. Allegedly, the comments made by the fan were rooted in allegations that Giddey engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

In late 2023 and early 2024, Giddey was the subject of an investigation into his involvement with a teenage girl. Pictures circulated on social media of a man appearing to be Giddey in the company of a high school junior.

Ultimately, the Newport Beach Police Department in California said they weren't able to find any evidence to “corroborate criminal activity”.

The cloud continues to hang over Josh Giddey's head .

At the same time, the police concluded their investigation, and the NBA concluded its own. Since then, Giddey has had to endure boos from fans who like to bring up this issue.

It isn't just fans that bring it up. Recently, ESPN's Michelle Beadle mentioned the allegations when discussing Giddey's chances of making the All-Star game.

“I bet one is. I bet one kid is. It’s in LA. That’s the closest stop to Australia, I guarantee one kid is there for Giddey, facts.”

So safe to say, this won't be the last time Giddey hears of it.