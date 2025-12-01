Going back to last Monday, the Chicago Bulls have lost three consecutive games. Not only that, but they have had a considerable number of players on the injured list.

On Monday, the NBA Injury Report was released, listing eight Chicago players with varying statuses. Three players, Issac Okoro, Noa Essengue, and Jalen Smith, are listed as out. Okoro is out due to left lumbar radiculopathy. Essengue is out because of a contusion in his left shoulder. Smith is out as a result of a strain in his left hamstring.

Meanwhile, Dalen Terry is listed as doubtful with a left calf strain, as well as Zach Collins with a left scaphoid fracture. Also, Coby White is listed as probably due to congestion, and Julian Phillips is questionable due to illness.

Currently, the Bulls are 9-10 and have lost four out of their last five games. Recently, Chicago had 11 players on the injured list before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans last Monday.

A game in which the Bulls lost 143-130, much to the ire of head coach Billy Donovan, considering that New Orleans is 3-15.

After Monday, Chicago will head back home to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. This weekend, they will play the Indiana Pacers on Friday and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The health and well-being of the Bulls have led to their recent downfall

From the start, it seemed as if the Bulls had turned a new leaf. They began with a 6-1 record, but shortly thereafter, losses and bruised bodies began to pile up.

As a result, Chicago has had to adjust its lineups, and its bench has been depleted of depth.

Some of their core players had to miss time due to recent injuries. Coby White was out at the beginning of the season due to a calf injury. Josh Giddey recently sustained an ankle injury.