On Friday, the Chicago Bulls lost to the Charlotte Hornets 123-116 and are now 9-9 this season. However, Coby White managed to capture a personal historic feat in defeat.

During the game, White scored his 1,000th career three-pointer while playing in his home state of North Carolina. Altogether, White finished the game with 25 points and four assists.

Overall, White is averaging 24.2 points and 6.2 assists per game. Also, he has played in only five games thus far after being out at the beginning of the year with a calf strain. Since then, White has played some games and missed some games, while also being on minute restrictions at times. Nevertheless, he has stepped up and contributed.

In terms of three-pointers, White has a career average of 36.9%. Last year, he shot 37% from the three-point line while also achieving a career high of 20.4 points per game. In the 2023-2024 season, White achieved a Bulls record by scoring 209 three-pointers in a single season.

During his rookie season of 2019-2020, he scored seven three-pointers in a single quarter during a game.

On Saturday, the Bulls will head to Indianapolis to take on the Pacers. Afterwards, they will head to Orlando to play the Magic on Dec. 1 and then back home to Chicago to play the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 3.

Coby White's journey from North Carolina to the Bulls

Coming out of Greensboro, North Carolina, White was a virtual basketball standout. In 2018, he was named North Carolina Mr. Basketball and was a McDonald's All-American.

Later on, he played for one season at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In his one season, White averaged 16.1 points per game and broke Michael Jordan's freshman scoring record.

Also, he was on the ACC All-Freshman Team and the Second-Team All-ACC. In 2019, White was drafted by Chicago as the seventh overall pick in the NBA Draft.