How much worse could it get for the Chicago Bulls? They are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and their roster is saturated with injuries.

On Tuesday, the Bulls received more bad news: Coby White and Kevin Huerter were listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, per the NBA Injury Report. According to the report, White will be out due to a left calf strain. Meanwhile, Huerter is out with a left hamstring strain.

On Monday, Huerter had to leave the game early against the Orlando Magic after only six minutes of play. He sustained an adductor injury as the Bulls went on to lose 125-120. Additionally, White didn't play after initially being listed as doubtful.

Other Chicago players on the injured list include Zach Collins (Questionable), Noa Essengue (OUT), Tre Jones (Probable), Isaac Okoro (Doubtful), Lachlan Olbrich (Probable), Julian Phillips (Probable), Jalen Smith (Questionable), Dalen Terry (Questionable), and Patrick Williams (Probable).

Altogether, Chicago has ten players on the injured list. Recently, they had 11 players listed before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Also, the Bulls are coming into Wednesday with a 9-11 record and will once again have an adjusted lineup. After Wednesday, they will face the Indiana Pacers on Friday and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

What will the Bulls' lineup look like against the Nets?

Given the extent of the injured list, the Chicago lineup is projected to be: Josh Giddey at point guard, Ayo Dosunmu at shooting guard, Patrick Williams at small forward, Matas Buzelis at power forward, and Nikola Vucevic at center.

If the probable guys can play, they will be the ones coming off the bench. Meanwhile, the current NBA Injury Report doesn't have anyone listed from the Nets.

The final lineup for the game is expected to be released right before tip-off at 8:00 pm EST.