It just gets worse and worse for the Chicago Bulls. On Monday, they lost their fourth consecutive game, this time to the Orlando Magic 125-120, and with many players on the injured list.

Plus, they gave up a 15-point lead in the process. As a result, the Bulls are now 9-11. Afterward, head coach Billy Donovan didn't beat around the bush when discussing the way they played, per Sam Smith of NBA.com.

He specifically stated that he wasn't looking for any so-called “moral victories” when they do good things, but still don't come out on top.

“I think they are trying really hard in a lot of ways and doing a good job. It’s just not good enough to get wins,” Donovan said. “That’s what we are here to do. No moral victories. I'm not trying to paint it that way; I am not about that at all. There are challenges for us physically being somewhat young, wiry. I think they are trying to do those things physically. Went from 28th or 29th in charges to among the leaders; we are trying. The reality is it has not been good enough to get us over the hump to win games, so we have to be better.”

Six Bulls scored in double figures. Josh Giddey led the way with 22 points, along with nine rebounds and six assists. Nikola Vucevic and Tre Jones each had 20 points, with Vucevic grabbing 11 rebounds.

Matas Buzelis had 21 points along with six rebounds and four assists. Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and dished out seven assists. Julian Phillips came off the bench and added 10 points.

Coby White didn't play due to a continued battle with a calf injury.

For the Bulls, it is not about how they start, it is how they finish

The game was virtually close aside from Chicago leading by 15 points at one time. They shot the ball well, hit threes, and battled it out on the boards.

But they got to close it out and didn't do it. In fact, the Bulls now have a clutch net rating of -15.4, which is the sixth worst in the league, per Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated.

Also, they have played the third most clutch games in the NBA.