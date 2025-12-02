On Monday, the Chicago Bulls blew a 15-point lead and lost 125-120 to the Orlando Magic. As a result, they have now lost four consecutive games and are 9-11.

At the same time, the Bulls are facing a severe shortage of healthy bodies, as many players are on the injured list. Now another player, Kevin Huerter, has found his spot following an adductor injury sustained against the Magic, per Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated.

In his third straight game as a starter, the sharp shooting forward left the game after only six minutes of play. He wasn't the only one who was absent, as Coby White had to sit out due to a strain in his calf as well as congestion.

Additionally, six players didn't suit up against Orlando. They were Isaac Okoro, Zach Collins, Noa Essengue, Jalen Smith, and Dalen Terry.

Huerter is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists and has played in 19 games. He came along as part of the three-way trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in February.

Given the delicacy of the Bulls' roster, head coach Billy Donovan noted that they may look to G League players to fill in spots, per Sam Smith of NBA.com.

“Listen, we’re going to have some young guys out there,” Donovan said. “A lot of times it’s not about missing or making shots, it’s about all the other stuff.”

Article Continues Below

The litany of Bulls players who have endured injuries

Aside from Huerter, White, and the others, virtually all of the Bulls' key players have experienced injury during this early part of the season.

Recently, Josh Giddey was off and on following an ankle injury sustained against the Cleveland Cavaliers, thanks to the mean crossover by De'Andre Hunter. Ayo Dosunmu was briefly out due to a contusion in his left quad.

Patrick Williams endured a brief scare at the beginning of the season after planting his foot the wrong way during practice.

Recently, the Bulls had 11 players on the injured list for their Nov. 24 showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans, in which they lost 143-130.