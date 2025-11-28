The Chicago Bulls entered November looking like one of the surprise early contenders in the Eastern Conference. At 6-1, they were energetic, connected, and confident. But heading into Friday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the tone around the team has shifted dramatically, and the injury report tells the entire story.

Chicago has listed 11 players on the official injury report, a staggering number that raises serious questions about how the roster will function as they chase momentum in a suddenly turbulent stretch of their season.

The Bulls sit at 9-8, with their early promise dimmed by inconsistency, setbacks, and a wave of injuries arriving faster than the team can adjust.

Bulls injury list

Among the most notable names, Zach Collins remains out with a left scaphoid fracture, while defensive specialist Isaac Okoro is doubtful due to lumbar radiculopathy.

Happy thanksgiving y’all. Lengthy Bulls injury report for tomorrow in Charlotte. Five guys questionable. Okoro has been upgraded to doubtful. Coby White (injury management) listed. pic.twitter.com/dwHpQAJULK — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 27, 2025

Key rotation pieces Kevin Huerter, Coby White, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic, and Dalen Terry are all officially questionable, leaving Chicago’s core depth in a fragile position heading into tipoff.

Article Continues Below

This injury cascade has forced head coach Billy Donovan to adjust lineups on the fly and lean heavily on players who weren’t expected to carry major offensive or playmaking responsibilities.

The strain is showing, on the court and in Donovan’s tone after recent losses.

That frustration reflects the reality: Chicago isn’t just losing bodies, they’re losing rhythm, chemistry, and momentum.

The Hornets, meanwhile, enter hungry and desperate, riding a seven-game skid. But even a struggling opponent can be dangerous if the Bulls are forced to piece together another patchwork rotation.

Chicago still has time to recover, both physically and competitively. But as the injury list grows, the margin for error continues to shrink. The season isn’t slipping yet, but the grip is loosening.

And unless the Bulls get healthy soon, the early optimism of 6-1 may become nothing more than a footnote.