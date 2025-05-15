Scottie Pippen recently set social media ablaze with an Instagram post that threw fans back to the glory days of the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

The post featured an image of a 1990s Bulls timeout huddle, with Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, Pippen, and their legendary teammates locked in discussion.

“The circle of people around you matters…,” his caption read. The simple yet powerful statement ignited waves of nostalgia, reminding fans of the unity and dominance that defined one of the greatest basketball teams in NBA history.

Pippen’s journey to that iconic huddle began in 1987, when he was selected fifth overall in the NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics and was immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls.

That trade became one of the most pivotal moments in NBA history. Over 12 seasons with the Bulls, Pippen played 856 games, averaging 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

His versatility and defensive prowess earned him eight NBA All-Defensive First Team selections and seven All-Star appearances. His contributions were instrumental to the Bulls’ six NBA championships, achieved through two separate three-peats from 1991 to 1993 and 1996 to 1998.

The 1995–96 Bulls set an NBA record with a 72–10 regular-season finish, a mark that stood until the Golden State Warriors surpassed it in 2016. Pippen's partnership with Michael Jordan remains legendary, as the two combined for one of the most dominant duos in sports history. With Jordan as the offensive juggernaut, Pippen's all-around game and defensive mastery often served as the backbone of Chicago's success.

While Pippen’s post was a beautiful reminder of Chicago’s dominance, the Bulls are now looking to the future.

The team currently holds the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They secured the pick after finishing the 2024–25 season with a 39–43 record, tied with the Dallas Mavericks. A coin flip determined the draft order, with the Mavericks landing the top spot and the Bulls settling at 12th.

Chicago also holds the 45th overall pick in the second round, acquired from the Sacramento Kings.

In addition, the Bulls are set to receive a future first-round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers, which is protected for selections 1–14 in 2026, 2027, and 2028. If the pick doesn’t convey by 2028, it will roll over into a second-rounder. The Bulls’ own first-round picks for 2026 and beyond remain untouched, giving them room to strategize for the long term.

With Pippen's post stirring memories of the dynasty years and the Bulls preparing for the 2025 Draft, fans are caught between nostalgia and hope for a new era. The question now is whether the team’s draft picks and future assets can reignite the magic that once made the Bulls the most feared team in the NBA.