Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen haven't been on good terms since the release of the 2020 documentary The Last Dance. Pippen thought the documentary would center on the Chicago Bulls' path to a sixth title in the 1990s. However, in his terms, it turned out to be a “glorification” of Michael Jordan.

Scottie Pippen has gone back and forth since then to try to tarnish Jordan's name. In his most recent attempt, he made a bold claim on the PBD podcast that he'd still win six championships even if he never teamed up with Jordan throughout his career.

Pippen believes he'd still win 6 rings with Dominique Wilkins as his running mate

In the hypothetical scenario, PBD podcast host Patrick Bet-David asked Pippen what would've happened if he was drafted to the Hawks instead of the Bulls. And instead of the Bulls taking him, they draft two-time NBA champion and current Inside the NBA host Kenny Smith.

Here's a short excerpt of the 20:31 conservation:

Patrick Bet-David: “Say they pick up Kenny Smith, and say you go to somehow, somewhere you end up with the Atlanta Hawks. How many championships do you guys win at the Hawks? And how many championships does Michael win without you going there?”

Scottie Pippen: “I still get my six.”

Patrick Bet-David: “So you'd win six. How many does Michael win?”

Scottie Pippen: “He may be somewhere with LeBron, 2 to 3, somewhere because I feel like I'm going to get my six.”

Patrick Bet-David: “So you, Wilkins, Dominique, say Michael gets Michael Horace and Kenny, you're still getting your six?”

Scottie Pippen: “Yeah, they can't stop me, who's going to stop me then.”

David also laid out more scenarios for Pippen. The only time Pippen finally admitted that Jordan would have the upper edge on him is if it was him and Clyde Drexler while Jordan had Karl Malone.

Winning in the NBA is hard, trying to win 6 championships against Jordan in his prime might be harder

In the two seasons Pippen played without Jordan on the Bulls, the team lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on both occasions. In fact, the farthest Pippen ever got in the playoffs without Jordan was one Western Conference Finals appearance back in 2000 when he played with the Portland Trailblazers.

Pippen was certainly one of the best players of the 90s. However, winning six championships doesn’t just happen to anybody. Other than Bill Russell and his 7 Celtics teammates in the 1950s to 1960s, only one player has ever won more than six NBA titles: Robert Horry.

A world where Pippen and Jordan would be foes instead of allies in their prime is an interesting idea to think about. If it ever happened, it would've changed the entire landscape forever.