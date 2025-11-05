Recently, the Chicago Bulls improved to 6-1 on the young 2025-26 NBA season with a thrilling home win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. While they were trailing at one point by as 24 points but hung in there and ultimately ended up pulling the game out of the fire at the end thanks to a game winner from Nikola Vucevic.

One thing that had people on social media buzzing was commentator and former Bulls player Stacey King's call of the final shot, frequently referencing “Elizabeth” in his monologue.

After the game, King took to X to express his enthusiasm, as well as show a clip from Sanford and Son, where the reference originated.

“I had another one tonight Elizabeth!! What a freaking game! Down 24 didn’t fold and outworked the Sixers in 2nd half. I tried to tell y’all this is a different team than in the past! Great team chemistry, different guy every night and arguably the deepest team in the NBA this year!! Time to embrace this team Bulls Nation!! 6-1 tops in the Eastern Conference!!” wrote King.

While many would disagree with the “deepest team in the NBA” claim, the Bulls have undeniably been the biggest surprise of the early NBA season, and have their fans excited for the first time in a while.

Are the Bulls legit?

Amid the Bulls' hot start, many have pointed to the borderline unbelievable luck that Chicago has had with their opponents missing open and wide open three-point attempts, which was attributed in large part to their success.

While that has certainly played a big role, the Bulls have also seen some All-Star level play from Josh Giddey, and continued ascension from Matas Buzelis in his second year in the NBA. That, combined with a crew of role players who can do multiple things on the floor, has led the Bulls to perform well above expectations so far this year.

The Bulls will next take the floor on Friday evening on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.