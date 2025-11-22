So far, the Chicago Bulls have been getting solid production from Matas Buzelis. As a result, they need to ensure he is healthy.

On Friday, it seemed for a minute that Buzelis would be out in their NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat. In the third quarter, Buzelis was seen at the other end of the floor, on the ground, holding his right ankle. Immediately, play stopped, and players and trainers came to his aid.

Ultimately, Buzelis had to be carried off the floor. He was putting weight on it, but still needed some assistance. After going back to the trainers' room, Buzelis made a return towards the halfway point of the third quarter, much to the relief of the Bulls and their fans.

Matas Buzelis being helped off the floor after being seen on the floor holding his ankle @ClutchPoints pic.twitter.com/Htf0J56KAG — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) November 22, 2025

So far, Buzelis is averaging 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc. Going into this season, Buzelis himself declared himself worthy of contending for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

This comes on the heels of a stellar performance during the NBA Summer League. Last year, Buzelis averaged 8.6 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Matas Buzelis is as tough as they come .

Even though he is in his second season, Buzelis shows tremendous resolve and determination. His versatile playmaking, athleticism, and desire to become a high-leaping dunker set him apart.

He can attack the rim, shoot from all spots on the floor, and dunk pretty nicely.

Overall, he has the potential to become a standout talent in the league. His offensive skills continue to grow little by little, but his defensive abilities and strength need to develop more. In addition, Buzelis needs to become much more consistent over time.

Nonetheless, Buzelis has become to the Bulls what Dale Earnhardt was to Wrangler Jeans, one tough customer.