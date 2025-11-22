It's been a gradual progression for Coby White in his return to the Chicago Bulls. After missing the start of the season with a calf injury, he has come back with a vengeance. In two games, White has averaged 26.0 points and 7.5 assists per game.

However, the Bulls have been careful in how to use White so that he can remain intact. On Friday, the Bulls officially listed White as out on the NBA Injured List before the showdown against the Miami Heat.

Given the circumstances, head coach Billy Donovan heaped praise on White's work ethic before the Heat game. Essentially, he has no worries about White when it comes to putting in the work.

“He's always eager to work,” Donovan said.

Billy Donovan heaps praise on Coby Whites work ethic in his game by game comeback. “He’s always eager to work” ⁦@ClutchPoints⁩ pic.twitter.com/PVqoIDPCNY — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) November 21, 2025

In the two games he's played, White has put up some strong numbers. During his first game back last Sunday, White scored 27 points and dished out eight assists against the Utah Jazz. However, Chicago came up short in overtime, 150-147. Altogether, White played a total of 30 minutes.

The next day, White sat out the game against the Denver Nuggets, which Chicago won 130-127. On Wednesday, White played a considerable role in their 122-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. It was White who hit a big three-pointer in the final seconds that put Chicago within one point. Also, he was the one who dished the pass to Nikola Vucevic for the game-winning buzzer beater from downtown.

Coby White's passion for the game is shown both on and off the court .

During his time away, White was a fixture on the Bulls bench, cheering on his teammates. Also, he witnessed Chicago start the season 6-1, one of their best starts in recent memory.

That same drive and intensity came out in the two games he's played and will surely be there when he comes back. Last year, White averaged a career high of 20.4 points per game as well as 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The hope is that White returns on Saturday as the Bulls take on the Washington Wizards. Currently, the Bulls are 8-6.