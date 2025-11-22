Earlier this week, Kevin Huerter came through in big fashion for the Chicago Bulls. Fast forward to the end of the week, and Huerter made a name for himself again. However, it was for the wrong reasons.

On Friday, in the third quarter of a double-digit deficit against the Miami Heat, Huerter was officially removed from the game, per Bulls on CHSN. The Bulls trailed 78-57 with 8:22 left in the quarter. Head coach Billy Donovan was seen angry with the referee, and Huerter was initially ejected, but the referee allowed for the play to be reviewed.

The replay showed Huerter slapping the ball toward the referee and hitting them in the back without them knowing it. After reviewing the play, the referee ruled it consistent with standards warranting an ejection.

Needless to say, Bulls fans both at the United Center and online weren't too happy. A loud chorus of boos reverberated throughout the arena.

Kevin Huerter was ejected from tonight's game on this play: pic.twitter.com/A1KDxxcZqO — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 22, 2025

On social media, the fans took their ire out on the referees, specifically longtime referee Tony Brothers.

Brothers needs to retire. Huerter has nvr done anything to a ref”@coachrodx23 posted on social media. Others called it for what it objectively was.

Article Continues Below

“ridiculous decision” @xaviirwin2025 said on X.

Tony Brothers' career as an NBA referee

Beginning in the 1994-1995 NBA season, Brothers has been on the floor as a referee. Altogether, he has officiated 1,850 regular-season games, 215 playoff games, and 19 NBA Finals games. Certainly, he has seen plenty of action during his tenure.

Additionally, Brothers officiated over the 2009 NBA All-Star Game. Last April, it was Luka Doncic who felt the brunt of the Brothers' officiating. He received two technical fouls and an ejection during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 2023, Brothers took on the role of Coordinator of Women's Basketball Officials in the HBCU sports conference, the MEAC.