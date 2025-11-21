The first three-peat by the Chicago Bulls wouldn't be complete without Horace Grant. His defensive prowess and effective rebounding made him one of the most adored players in franchise history.

From 1991-1993, Grant was in the mix of the beginning of one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. In 1994, Grant left Chicago to join the Orlando Magic, where he played alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway.

Then he played with Gary Payton on the Seattle Supersonics before closing out his career in 2004 with the LA Lakers with Shaq and Kobe Bryant.

Over 17 years, Grant accumulated 12,996 points, 9,443 rebounds, and 2,575 assists, while winning four championships (1991, 1992, 1993, 2001). Additionally, he was an NBA All-Star in 1994 and made the NBA All-Defensive second team four times.

On Saturday, Grant will cement his place in Bulls history by joining the 2025 Ring of Honors class. He will be recognized alongside teammates Bill Cartwright and John Paxton, as well as legends Norm Van Lier, Johnny Bach, and broadcaster Neil Funk.

Also, Grant will be producing an upcoming TV series, “Legends in Session,” produced by Wally Lockard III of Urban Grind TV in Chicago. It will feature NBA legends in candid conversations about their careers, as well as signing two pieces of memorabilia, with proceeds donated to charity.

Among the players being featured are Scottie Pippen, Stacey King, B.J. Armstrong, Charles Oakley, Penny Hardaway, Vernon Maxwell, and Horace's brother, Harvey Grant. The series will debut in 2026.

In an exclusive interview, Grant shares the details about the series, the Ring of Honor ceremony. Also, he reflects on the special place he still holds in the hearts of Bulls fans.

The Horace Grant interivew

Zachary Draves: Horace, you got the upcoming TV series, and then you're also being recognized by the Bulls as part of their Rings of Honor ceremony. How does it feel to have all this happen virtually around the same time?

Horace Grant: I mean, it's such a blessing, it's a lot of work, it's a lot of work, but,my personality, who I am. First of all, in terms of the, the Ring of Honor, with the Bulls, man, I am so humbled by you know, going in with like Bill Cartwright, John Paxson, Chet Walker, Neil Funk and Johnny Bach, who was one of the best defensive-minded, coaches who ever coached the game.

Then, of course, the first round was, you know, MJ and Pip and a whole bunch of other guys, got selected first, but I'm just so honored that I got selected. The other endeavor I have is called Legends in Session, it's not a podcast, it's like a TV series. It's gonna consist of my guests letting me know where they came from, how they grew up. I guess it depends on, if they play basketball, football, baseball, or even an entertainer how they grew up and all of that, man. It's gonna be, Quote-unquote, legendary.

Horace is intentional about celebrating his teammates and competitors

Zachary Draves: And speaking of which, when I looked at the guests, the array of guests that you have, coming on the series, like, you got some Bulls teammates, I saw Scottie Pippen, Stacey King, BJ Armstrong, even your Magic teammate, Penny Hardaway, along with Charles Oakley. What made you want to choose those guys?

Horace Grant: Because playing with those guys, and playing against those guys, I just knew they had something to say to the public, not just about basketball, but their… their upbringing, their life, and especially what they're doing now. So, and I got Vernon Maxwell, I got Robert Horry coming up also.

Zachary Draves: That's something special. I like the fact that you're doing it, and there's an incentive behind it, there's a way to give back and auction it off of memorabilia, and then all the proceeds going to charity. Was that your concept?

Horace Grant: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, growing up in Georgia you know, the old saying, it takes a village to raise a family and so much was given to me, and why not give back, man? I mean, that's one of the things I love about the crew who's working behind the scenes, they know what I like in terms of giving back to the community, man. Giving back to the youth. And basically, that's what this is about also. Just letting the youth know that the majority of us as celebrities love them. I just put it that way.

Horace Grant's impact wearing the goggles

Zachary Draves: And speaking of giving back to the youth, you kind of did that in your own way, when you were playing I still remember,I was fascinated by you with the goggles on every time you stepped out onto the floor. You did it for medical purposes, certainly, but then as time went on, a lot of kids, when they watched you out on the floor wearing the goggles for a particular reason, there was some inspiration that came out of that. How do you feel about that aspect of your career?

Horace Grant: You know, what really touched me of course, I had to wear the goggles because they were needed. I was legally blind. So I had to put the goggles on to play, and they would put prescription goggles on.

But this thing called laser surgery came out and I'm like, okay, let me do… let me do that.

Then, I recognized that grandparents, parents of kids would come up, and this is such a true story, they would come up and say, Horace, thank you for wearing the goggles.

Now, my grandson, my granddaughter, my daughter, my son don't get bullied anymore, because you made it cool and, I mean being on the Bulls and winning championships kind of helped everything.

When I got approached, when they said those phrases to me, there's no way I wasn't going to wear the goggles. So I took the prescription out and still wore the goggles.

Horace Grant's full circle moment with John Paxton

Zachary Draves: For the Ring of Honor ceremony, I couldn't help but think how full circle that was because of Game 6 in 1993. You were the last guy to touch the ball before Pax did, and then he hit the shot, and then as the clock ticks down, you're the one with the game-winning block on Kevin Johnson to win the third straight title. How does that feel for you?

Horace Grant: Man, myself and Pax, we talk about that and I always jokingly say, Pax, thank you for saving my ass, man, because I wasn't having a good game in Game 6. That just comes from trusting your teammate and I know 98, 99% of the time, if John Paxton is open for a shot, he's going to make that thing. And just very fortunately, I saw him out of my peripheral vision, and he was wide open, and made that 3.

I say with that block, I'm glad Kevin Johnson was about 6 feet, man. I'm happy he wasn't, about 6'7″. Maybe he would have made it.

Zachary Draves: Right. Not like going up against, if you went up against Oliver Miller, or if it was Dan Marjerle, or somebody like that.

Horace Grant: Yeah, I mean, it could have been different, but just fortunately for the Bulls, he was 6 feet.

Horace has been at the right place at the right time

Zachary Draves: The common thread of your career is that you happen to be at the right place at the right time, playing with some of the greatest players. Whoever played the game, you were a major contributor for all of that.

Horace Grant:You know, I've been so blessed to be, to have played with oh, man, legendary, Hall of Famers, and believe me guys who are going into the Hall of Fame. I mean let's start with Chicago, MJ, Pip, and I don't want to exclude anybody, John Paxson hitting shots, Bill Cartwright, BJ Armstrong, Stacey King, Scott Williams, so many. Then I had the pleasure of going to Orlando playing with a young Shaq. Man, and if people don't know about Penny Hardaway, they should be ashamed.

Barring injuries, man, we're talking top 10 player. Nick Anderson, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, and a host of others out there. Then I got very blessed to go to Seattle for one year and play with the glove, Gary Payton, man. Love that man to the day,

Then very blessed to, from there, head out to LA. We're the mature Shaq and God bless his soul, rest his soul, Kobe Bryant. Then you got Derrick Fisher, Robert Horry, Rick Fox, Brian Shaw, Ron Harper. I mean, so many guys, man. I was in the right place at the right time with these Hall of Famers.

Horace still feels the love from Bulls' fans

Zachary Draves: I know you're gonna experience it this weekend from the Chicago fans. What does it mean for you to be able to still receive the love that you receive to this day?

Horace Grant: Well, first of all, I mean being a good person. Having that great character, and having love and passion for the game of basketbal. And wanting to give back to the community. Those things are first and foremost.

When those things happen, people recognize that, and they embrace you. That's all I've been doing. My teammates that I played with. I think they can vouch for my work ethic, and my character.

Zachary Draves: And just really quickly as a follow-up to that, I mean, your work ethic, you were that blue-collar type of player, you were a workhorse, where did that come from?

Horace Grant: Well, man, I mean, if you grew up like I did in a little small town called Sparta, Georgia.

Back in the day, it was about 2,500 people and you lived off the land. When I say lived off the land, you had to basically, like, hunt for your food, fish for your food, grow your food, things of that nature.

That comes into play in terms of wanting something a lot better for yourself and your family.

Once a Chicago Bull, always a Chicago Bull

Zachary Draves: I've already asked you this before, but what does that mean for you to be, always be associated, when they say the name Horace Grant, they automatically think number 54 in the starting lineup for the Chicago Bulls?

Horace Grant: Well, in 1987, the Bulls gave this young man an opportunity coming out of Clemson. They also drafted a kid out of Central Arkansas the same year, Scottie Pippen. But they also had the corner piece there in Michael Jordan.

So, it's just an honor, man, to be still a part of such a great franchise. Not just a franchise for basketball, but for the city of Chicago, man.

I remember back in the 90s, when we were winning those championships, man. It just brought this city so close together and that's one thing that I cherish about the Chicago Bulls.