On Monday, the Chicago Bulls will be going for their 10th win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. Meanwhile, their veteran center Nikola Vucevic wants the team to play better than they did against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Even though they won 121-120, they weren't on the same page overall. They only played well in the second half against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Now they are up against the 2-15 Pelicans. However, Vucevic's status to play is up in the air, per the NBA Injury Report. He is listed as questionable due to right knee soreness.

Among the other players listed as questionable are Patrick Williams (left wrist sprain) and Kevin Huerter (left pelvis). Additionally, Isaac Okoro (left lumbar radiculopathy), Delan Terry (left calf strain), and Zach Collins (left scaphoid injury) are out.

Last Saturday, Vucevic, 35, finished the game with 28 points and 12 rebounds against the Wizards. Currently, he is averaging 16.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Also, Vucevic is in the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract. The Bulls are currently 9-7 and just completed playing five games in seven days.

Overall, they finished with a 3-2 record during that stretch.

Article Continues Below

The health and well-being of the Bulls doesn't look good

At this moment, the Bulls roster is pretty hobbled. In addition to the players on the injured list, some of their other core talent is overcoming injury.

On Friday, Matas Buzelis sustained a brief injury scare against the Miami Heat. In the third quarter, Buzelis was seen holding his ankle on the baseline. As he walked off, he put weight on it, but had to be helped off the court.

Later on, Buzelis made his way back onto the floor.

Coby White is on minute restrictions after coming back from a preseason calf injury.

As a result, their roster is delicate and depleted.